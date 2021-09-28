Get your hands on one of these ‘You Are a Pink Starburst’ advent-style calendars for 99 cents

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Starburst’s pink strawberry flavor is a fan-favorite, so much so that the brand sells All Pink packs. Now the brand is releasing “You Are a Pink Starburst” advent-style calendars to encourage people to take a self-love challenge. The goal is to remind people just how special they are (as special as the pink flavor) through mental and physical activities.

Credit: STARBURST

The Starburst All Pink #DoYou Challenge calendars will be sold for only 99 cents starting Tuesday, Sept. 28 at www.StarburstAllPink.com. The calendar includes 30 days of prompts, inspirational messages and challenges for making you feel your best. Each day has a window where you can open surprise prizes and yes, there is pink Starburst candy included.

One important note: Shoppers will receive their calendars later this year, although Starburst isn’t releasing an exact delivery date.

Unfortunately, the calendars will also be sold on a first-come, first-served basis. So once they’re sold out, they’re gone. However, you’ll still be able to interact with Starburst’s self-love challenges online if you want. You will have to order your own pink packs on Amazon, though.

The pink Starburst is loved by everyone, hence why the mantra “you are a pink Starburst” is often used to advocate for self-love. It’s meant to be a confidence booster, especially during September, which marks Self-Care Awareness Month.

Of course, if you’ve been feeling down lately, there are other ways to cope than with inspirational quotes. Mental health is no joke and you shouldn’t be afraid to seek care if you need it. But if you just need a little pick-me-up, something small to make you smile each day, a pink Starburst combined with positive affirmations can’t hurt.

