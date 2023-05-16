Hands off our dishwashers: here’s why they really are more efficient

Convenience aside, can we justify our love of the dishwasher? Silvana Franco investigates - Clara Molden for The Daily Telegraph

As the drive for electric vehicles and sustainable aviation rages on, a whole new battle has opened up – and it’s happening right under your kitchen sink.

This summer, the humble dishwasher is in pole position on the new green front line. Under new rules announced last week by Joe Biden, the US government is now targeting dishwashers as part of the administration’s climate change agenda.

Plans apply to new models on sale from 2027 with aims to cut energy use by 27 per cent and slash water use by 34 per cent (reducing the current per-cycle limit from five gallons to 3.2).

Two thirds of households in the US own dishwashers with older machines using as much as 14 gallons of water per load, way over the current limit.

Even the newer “energy-efficient” models commonly still use around four gallons per cycle. In the UK, our power showers are already under the cosh – will our dishwashers be next?

About half of households in the UK have a dishwasher and according to Which? choosing an inefficient dishwasher could add more than £2,000 to your energy bills over its lifetime and be much worse for the environment.

In general, British dishwashers use less water compared with US models. The average water usage of a standard UK dishwasher is 9.5 litres (just over two gallons) per cycle with newer eco models using as little as 2.2 litres (less than half a gallon) per load.

Despite the fact that stacking the dishwasher badly is a leading cause of quarrels in my house, as a food writer, cook and mum who spends the majority of my waking hours in the kitchen, I know my daily workload would be doubled without my wonderful Neff dishwasher.

Apart from my chopping knives, best glasses and iron frying pans, everything goes in and I get through at least one, often two, cycles a day if I’m recipe-testing.

My dishwasher not only saves a huge amount of time but it cleans more thoroughly than by hand and helps me keep the kitchen tidy as I cook rather than having to face a mountain after all the hard work. Convenience aside, though, can we justify our love? Here are the questions you need answered.

Story continues

Which uses more water – a machine or washing dishes by hand?

An in-depth test conducted by Which? found that dishwashers are, on average, four times more water-efficient than washing by hand per place setting. The most water-efficient, full-sized dishwasher uses almost 10 times less water to wash the same number of dishes as you would hand washing them.

Do eco modes actually do anything?

Yes, they’re definitely worth using, as long as you’re not in a hurry. Becca Hargrove, large electrical buyer at John Lewis, explains: “They save significantly on energy as the water is heated more gradually and the dirty dishes are given more time to steep to loosen any dirt particles, requiring less intensive cleaning.

As a result the cycles tend to take longer but this does not mean they are using more energy.” In fact, on average, economy programmes use 30 per cent less energy and water compared with the main programme.

Should you wash on a low heat, like we’re encouraged to wash clothes at 30C?

No, most dishwashers don’t run lower than 45C anyway, as the water needs to be hot enough to dissolve the detergent. Rinse cycles are usually the hottest stage of cleaning and can go up to 80C.

Does the way you stack the machine really matter?

Clever stacking is the key if you want to get the most efficient usage out of your machine – as Rishi Sunak, a notorious stacking control freak, would agree. According to the Energy Saving Trust, loading smartly and reducing dishwasher use by just one run a week will save £17 a year on energy.

Can you over-stack?

Yes, the water needs to be able to flow between the stacked dishes, so to avoid having to rewash anything, make sure there’s enough space as you load up. It’s surprisingly easy to obstruct the rotating arms that release clean water so it’s worth checking they can easily spin over any taller items before starting the cycle.

Large items should go at the sides and back of the racks and not at the front where they can stop the water from reaching the detergent dispenser.

Do you need to replace the rinse aid and salt all the time?

According to Jon Mellor, household technical manager at Waitrose: “All dishwasher manufacturers recommend you use separate rinse aid and salt even though the tabs contain small amounts of them. Salt is needed to help balance the water and if it’s not present, you may find a cloudy film coated on your glassware and cutlery.”

However, it seems the main purpose of rinse aid is to speed up the drying process rather than sterilise your dishes so it’s not essential, but you may notice water marks on your glasses if you stop using it.

Are those dishwasher cleaners a con?

There’s no getting around the need to clean your machine. Vivien Fodor, Hotpoint’s category manager for laundry in the UK and Ireland says: “Limescale build-up and other clogs can make your appliance less efficient to run.” A bunged-up filter can be the source of unpleasant odours, too, but you don’t necessarily need special or expensive cleaners to get the job done.

According to Fodor, “to clean the filter, simply take it out and wash it in warm soapy water. Once that’s done, don’t forget to clean the dishwasher as well. Just sprinkle baking soda and a cup of white wine vinegar onto the bottom of the dishwasher before placing it on the hottest cycle.”

What about the fresheners you can buy?

Dishwasher fresheners cost about £3 to £4 and are designed to hang inside the machine for up to 60 cycles. But do they actually serve a purpose? Mellor says: “Dishwasher fresheners are only for a nicer smell, so if you want to keep your machine smelling great, then they are effective.” So, nice, but not a must-have.

Is it worth paying for the premium tabs or do the basic ones do the same job?

Mellor says: “The main effective component of dishwasher tabs is detergent and abrasive, so you should go for a brand with high concentration of both, whether that be at a higher or lower cost.”

According to Which? the most expensive tabs achieved the best results. But, Aldi Magnum Original All in 1 Dishwasher Tablets, at less than half the price, scored best for great value while achieving “brilliant cleaning with even the toughest stains and grease removed by the end of the wash”.

Dishwasher products - Clara Molden

Will we be seeing more eco-friendly cleaners with less packaging in the same way we are with laundry?

Yes, says Mellor: “We are already seeing much less packaging in the form of dissolvable films across brands such as Homethings Eco Dish Tabs and in our Waitrose own label range, so there’s far less plastic wrapping to dispose of.”

What should never go into a dishwasher?

Hargrove says: “Some cookware and kitchen knives will have their warranty voided if they are washed in the dishwasher so it’s best to check care instructions.” And it’s a good idea to exercise caution with coatings and metals. “The detergents can be harmful to non-stick surfaces and have a blunting/rusting effect on knife blades,” she adds. “Also, silver cutlery can usually be washed in the dishwasher on normal or delicate cycles but it should be kept separate from stainless steel cutlery to avoid tarnishing.”

Do you have any secret dishwasher tips?

Fodor’s top tip is to pop a rolled-up piece of foil into the cutlery compartment. “The aluminium in the foil oxidises the detergent which helps remove even the toughest stains.”

And if you’re a coffee pod user like me, you can make even better use of this trick by throwing any emptied aluminium capsules into the dishwasher so they’re ready for the recycling bin.

Finally, is there a really great type of dishwasher we should all aim to buy?

My vote for innovation goes to the Miele AutoDos. Not only does it score top marks with Which? for performance, water and energy efficiency, it’s also WiFi-enabled so can be controlled by a phone app.

Best of all, it has a pre-fillable disc (up to 20 washes) that dispenses the optimum amount of detergent at exactly the right time for the programme selected.

What are your dishwasher do’s and don’ts? Tell us what you think in the comments below

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.