Hands down, these are the best Amazon Prime Day pillow deals that you need to take advantage before the sale is over tonight

Why wake up tired with soreness in your neck if simply switching out your pillows could make a world of difference? Most people think a better night’s sleep is so hard to achieve, but really, something as simple as investing in new pillows can be a game changer.

Whether your current pillows are flat as pancakes or hard and lumpy, today is the day to change that. Hundreds of amazing Prime Day deals are up for grabs, and some of the best pillows on Amazon are majorly marked down. These Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows are a No. 1 best seller on Amazon, and right now, they’re 50% off. You get two super comfy, supportive pillows for just $25.

Another must-see option? These top-rated Casper Sleep Pillows that rarely go on sale are marked down to less than $85 from $119.

Many shoppers are using Prime Day as an opportunity to give their homes major upgrades because deals this good don’t come around often. Even if you’re on a tight budget, now is the time to upgrade your bed with new pillows and enjoy the benefits of a comfortable sleep. Check out more of the best Prime Day pillow deals below.

Prime Day Pillow Deals

Casper Sleep Pillow for Sleeping, Standard (Pack of 2), $83.30 (Orig. $119)

Buy Now

Shoppers give these Casper Sleep Pillows 4.5 out of 5 stars. Many people who’ve purchased these pillows say they are “worth the money” and “highly recommend” them.

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping – Queen Size, Set of 2, $25.79 with On-Site Coupon (Orig. $49.99)

Buy Now

When it comes to value, it doesn’t get much better than these Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping. With more than 149,000 ratings, many of which are five-star, you can shop with confidence knowing this is a quality product you won’t regret buying.

Amazon Basics Down-Alternative Pillows, Soft Density for Stomach and Back Sleepers – King, 2-Pack, $23.44 (Orig. $37.91)

Buy Now

Looking for larger pillows? Check out these king-sized Amazon Basics Down-Alternative Pillows. They’re ideal for back and stomach sleepers, and the price is just too good to pass up.

Tuft & Needle Foam Pillow, Standard (Pack of 1), $80 (Orig. $100)

Buy Now

Folks who need extra support should absolutely splurge on this Tuft & Needle Foam Pillow. It’s a popular pick that doesn’t get marked down often, so don’t miss your chance to buy it on super sale for Prime Day.

Fern and Willow Pillows for Sleeping – Set of 2 Standard Size, $24.99 with On-Site Coupon (Orig. $49.99)

Buy Now

At just $24.99, these Fern and Willow Pillows for Sleeping have never been cheaper on Amazon. People who own these pillows say they are “super soft” and help alleviate neck pain.

