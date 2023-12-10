Handré Pollard inspires Leicester to Champions Cup win against Stormers

Photograph: David Rogers/Getty Images

South Africa duly provided the match winner on a sodden afternoon in the east midlands but he was wearing the green, red and white colours of the home side. Not for the first time this season the Springbok World Cup winner Handré Pollard stepped up when his previously under-par side needed him, contributing 20 points to clinch a valuable bonus-point victory.

Two tries from the centre Solomone Kata also helped the Tigers to avoid potential embarrassment against a weakened opposing side. This was supposed to be a home banker on a weekend when a number of English clubs have enjoyed encouraging starts to the Champions Cup, but it was not until Pollard converted his own 74th-minute try to put his side 30-23 ahead that normal service looked like being restored.

John Dobson, the Stormers head coach, had even admitted before kick-off that he “felt bad” about picking an understrength team for the opening game of a supposedly prestigious competition. There was no sign of, among others, Manie Libbok, Damian Willemse, Joseph Dweba, Evan Roos and Warrick Gelant, with the visitors due to host La Rochelle back in Cape Town this weekend.

The Stormers, nevertheless, could be proud of their efforts, denying the Tigers a fourth try right up until the final seconds when Josh Bassett slid over in the right corner. Previously a drop-goal and a long penalty from their willowy fly-half Jurie Matthee had twice dragged the visitors back level in the second half and their enthusiasm on both sides of the ball belied their poor away form in the early stages of the United Rugby Championship this season.

Leicester’s strong finish, though, did not necessarily reflect the game as a whole. England’s Freddie Steward did not enjoy an unblemished afternoon beneath the high ball while Hanro Liebenberg was also guilty of failing to release Bassett on the right wing with a clear try opportunity begging, helping the Stormers to stay in the contest.

The visitors were good value for their opening try when the powerful Keke Morabe drove through Pollard and were handed another gift just before half-time. Ben Youngs got into a tangle at the base of a scrum, the ball was hacked 25 metres towards the home line and the nippy visiting scrum-half Paul de Wet popped the ball off the deck for Courtnall Skosan, previously of Northampton, to touch down.

Leicester were rather more effective when they kept things simple, most notably when Stormers messed up their exit strategy to concede a five-metre scrum and Jasper Wiese fed the charging Kata for the game’s opening try after just 13 minutes. After a certain amount of time it ceases to matter from where someone hails, as highlighted by the joke on the latest edition of Sorry I Haven’t A Clue, recorded in Leicester, about the city’s National Space Centre being twinned with the National Pork Pie Museum in Cape Canaveral.

Pollard is still learning to differentiate his cobs from his bread rolls but he has been a central figure in helping Tigers to rack up three consecutive Premiership wins and was spot on again when it mattered here. As well as converting Kata’s second try six minutes into the second half, a fine team effort involving a couple of eye-catching offloads, he added a score of his own after a costly yellow card for Lee-Marvin Mazibuko with Bassett’s final plunge further massaging the final scoreline.