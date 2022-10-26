The Handmaid's Tale recap: A mother's love

Matt Cabral
·7 min read
The Handmaid's Tale recap: A mother's love

Following last episode's heart-wrenching conclusion, Serena's (Yvonne Strahovski) now settled into Toronto's immigration detention center and separated from baby Noah. She's also apparently ringing June (Elisabeth Moss) on the regular, begging for help. But June and Luke (O-T Fagbenle) are too busy being harassed by anti-refugee protesters, who drive by their home honking horns and spray painting "AMERICANS GO HOME" on their sidewalk.

While cleaning up the graffiti – which June amusingly likens to scrubbing blood off Gilead's walls – Luke suggests they consider leaving Canada for a friendlier place, maybe Alaska, Hawaii, or Europe. But June immediately squashes the idea, stressing it would put them too far from Hannah.

Speaking of new homes for former Handmaids, Commander Lawrence (Bradley Whitford) finally unveils his "New Bethlehem" initiative to Gilead's other leaders. Describing it as a "modernized, strategically liberalized island," he wants the beautiful coastal community to welcome back refugees, offering them amnesty and a place to reunite with long-lost family and friends. Some of the Commanders are skeptical, but Lawrence – with Nick's (Max Minghella) support – convinces them it's a good political move for Gilead.

The Handmaid’s Tale -- “Motherland” - Episode 508 -- June considers a tempting but risky offer from a surprise visitor. Serena hits rock bottom and searches for allies. June (Elisabeth Moss), shown. (Photo by: Sophie Giraud/Hulu)
The Handmaid’s Tale -- “Motherland” - Episode 508 -- June considers a tempting but risky offer from a surprise visitor. Serena hits rock bottom and searches for allies. June (Elisabeth Moss), shown. (Photo by: Sophie Giraud/Hulu)

Sophie Giraud/Hulu Elisabeth Moss

Back in Canada, we catch up with Serena, who's reached a new low point. Sporting a prison-yellow jumpsuit, she's pumping breast milk in a corner of the detention center's community area. Adding insult to injury, Mrs. Wheeler comes by to collect the milk and kindly inform Serena she's not mentally equipped to be a mother. Furthermore, the Wheelers – who are now fostering Noah – are apparently letting the fussy infant "cry it out," a tough-love disciplinary measure Serena finds upsettingly harsh and unnecessary.

Lawrence takes his New Bethlehem tour to Toronto, where he tries to convince June to return to a kinder, gentler part of Gilead, with "no Handmaids or hangings." He ensures her family will be safe on the island and, more importantly, offers the opportunity for them to reunite with Hannah. He can't stop the tween from becoming a child bride, but suggests June can at least keep her safe by being closer to her. June is understandably tempted by the proposition, but Luke doesn't trust Lawrence, nor does he think moving his family to Gilead is a good idea.

Lawrence also pays a visit to Serena. He doesn't offer her the same sweet New Bethlehem deal, but rather has arranged for her to return to the Wheelers' home. She'd get to be with Noah and help care for him, but would essentially become the couple's Handmaid in the process. She refuses the offer.

Meanwhile, June's seriously considering accepting Lawrence's invitation, but agent Tuello (Sam Jaeger) shows up to try and convince her to stay in Canada. He claims the U.S. is working on "something big," some sort of military action against Gilead, but he's unable to share the top secret details of the operation. Frustrated by his vagueness, and the fact he still has no leads on the location of Hannah's wife-prep school, she turns to Rita for advice. The former Martha says she wouldn't want to return to Gilead, but would also do anything to be reunited with her child.

June pays Serena a visit to set a few things straight. Serena pleads with her for help, but June matter-of-factly reminds her they're not friends and, despite whatever "bond" Serena believes has formed between them, she hasn't forgiven her for the hell she put her through. But June does offer her some sage advice, recommending she essentially do what she did when she was a Handmaid – play the part while plotting revenge. She convinces Serena to return to the Wheelers, believing it's the only way she can help Noah.

The Handmaid’s Tale -- “Motherland” - Episode 508 -- June considers a tempting but risky offer from a surprise visitor. Serena hits rock bottom and searches for allies. Serena (Yvonne Strahovski), shown. (Photo by: Sophie Giraud/Hulu)
The Handmaid’s Tale -- “Motherland” - Episode 508 -- June considers a tempting but risky offer from a surprise visitor. Serena hits rock bottom and searches for allies. Serena (Yvonne Strahovski), shown. (Photo by: Sophie Giraud/Hulu)

Sophie Giraud/Hulu Yvonne Strahovski

June also takes her own advice, hitting up Lawrence before he leaves Toronto. She's willing to return to Gilead if the Commander can prevent Hannah from being married off. But he says he can't do that, and even proposes her eventual "arranged marriage" isn't so bad. June loses it, ultimately driving Lawrence to admit his well-intentioned plans for saving humanity went south and became "septic." He concedes he'd take it all back if he could, and begs June to help him make Gilead a better place, starting with the changes in New Bethlehem.

Later that evening, June's doing a bit of gardening. She looks up at the night sky wistfully, and we're reminded of the time she comforted Hannah by telling her no matter how far apart they are from each, they will always "share the same moon."

She's interrupted by Luke, who has an anonymous delivery for her. The mysterious package contains a disc with footage of Hannah at her school. Seeing her kidnapped daughter resurfaces June's enormous guilt for leaving her behind, cementing her decision to go back to Gilead and save her. Luke refuses to move Nichole there but, after an emotional debate, accepts that his wife needs to go.

Back in Gilead, Lawrence is touring New Bethlehem with Nick, whom he also has a proposal for. He wants a Commander living in the new settlement, and believes Nick would be a great fit. He then creepily attempts to sell him on the idea, saying he'd be living there with all the people he loves – June, his new wife Rose and their coming baby, and Nichole. Lawrence optimistically believes June plans to return, bringing her entire family with her.

In Toronto, Luke and Moira (Samira Wiley) study the brief video of Hannah that was sent to June. Moira believes the disc could contain some encrypted "metadata," and suggests they turn it over to Tuello for further investigation. The next morning, the agent gratefully collects the disc. He's determined to keep June in Canada and allied with the Americans, and promises to dig deep into the potential intel.

When we catch up with Serena, we see she's taken June's advice. She arrives at the Wheelers', hat in hand, full of apologies and assurances she'll follow their rules. Mrs. Wheeler forces her to admit she's not capable of being a fit mother. Through a strained smile and hands tightly clenched behind her back , Serena agrees with the assessment. Her subservience pays off , as she's allowed to reunite with Noah, who's crying upstairs.

The Handmaid’s Tale -- “Motherland” - Episode 508 -- June considers a tempting but risky offer from a surprise visitor. Serena hits rock bottom and searches for allies. Hannah (Jordana Blake), shown. (Photo by: Sophie Giraud/Hulu)
The Handmaid’s Tale -- “Motherland” - Episode 508 -- June considers a tempting but risky offer from a surprise visitor. Serena hits rock bottom and searches for allies. Hannah (Jordana Blake), shown. (Photo by: Sophie Giraud/Hulu)

Sophie Giraud/Hulu

As the episode approaches its conclusion, June's feeling frustrated. It's now been a week since she's turned the disc over to Tuello, and they're seemingly no closer to finding Hannah's school. Restless and aggravated, she heads out for a walk to buy some apples for Nichole. While shopping for the produce, she gets a call from Tuello. "We found Hannah. We have a plan," he confidently shares from a room filled with important looking people in suits and military uniforms.

June drops her apples, hugs the store owner, and runs home while The Cure's "Just Like Heaven" plays over the scene. June shares the good news with Luke and Moira, excitedly telling them the U.S. Is planning a raid, and Hannah's going to be rescued and returned to them.

While they hug, jump, laugh, and cry in celebration, the scene switches to Hannah, who's on the grounds of her school. Like June earlier, she's gardening, planting something in the dirt while looking to the sky. It's daytime though, so she doesn't see that shared moon, but a cloudy sky. As we wait for the other shoe to drop, the screen goes black, the credits begin to roll, and The Cure's bouncy, '80s hit continues to play.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content:

Latest Stories

  • NHL best and worst: Kaprizov, Larkin, Crosby's cooking and more

    From the Coyotes owning the Leafs in Toronto to Crosby's banana bread, here's the best, worst, weirdest and funniest from the week that was in the NHL.

  • Duhaime lifts Wild to 3-1 road win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Brandon Duhaime was born in Coral Springs, Fla., but he has family in Montreal thanks to his mother Martine’s side. She, along with several cousins from across the Greater Montreal region, came to the Bell Centre to watch her son play and the winger did not disappoint on Tuesday night. Duhaime scored the game winner and added one assist as the Minnesota Wild defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-1. “For me personally, I'm just trying to take it as another game and not getting too high, to

  • Bouchard loses three-set heartbreaker, Fernandez advances in Mexico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal suffered a tough loss Tuesday night to Renata Zarazua of Mexico City in the W-T-A 125 Abierto Tampico tournament. The 28-year-old Canadian was up 4-1 in the first set of her women's singles match but lost 7-5. She then bounced back with an impressive 6-1 win in the second set, but dropped the third set 7-5, despite leading Zarazua at one point. Zarazua had the lone ace in the two hour, 20-minute match. Bouchard had four double faults while her oppon

  • Pavelski nets hat trick as Stars sink Canadiens 5-2

    MONTREAL — Sitting next to his hat-trick puck in a country music-filled visitors' locker room, Joe Pavelski explained that scoring three times at the Bell Centre was pretty unique. “It's a fun place to play, it's a great city,” Pavelski said. “I've really only been able to come here once a year toward, pretty much, the second half of my career. "There's a lot of history. It's just a cool place to play, so to have a night like tonight here in this building, it means a little bit.” Playing against

  • Oilers' second-period outburst helps to sink Penguins 6-3

    EDMONTON — It was billed as a marquee matchup between Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby, but Leon Draisaitl ended up stealing the show. Draisaitl had a goal and two assists as the Edmonton Oilers exploded for four goals in the second period to come from behind and defeat the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-3 on Monday. “We were just not skating and it seems very obvious with our group that the second we start skating and being engaged that we are extremely hard to stop,” said Draisaitl of his team being ab

  • Lomberg scores in 3rd to help Panthers beat Islanders 3-2

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Ryan Lomberg scored early in the third period and the Florida Panthers held on to beat the New York Islanders 3-2 on Sunday. Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen also scored for the Panthers, and Spencer Knight finished with 23 saves. Florida beat New York for the second time this season after a 3-1 win in the season opener on Oct. 13. Anders Lee scored two power-play goals for the Islanders, who lost their third straight. Semyon Varlamov had 28 saves. Florida opened a 2-0 lea

  • Dahlin, Tkachuk, Blackwood tabbed as NHL's three stars of the week

    Rasmus Dahlin, Brady Tkachuk and Mackenzie Blackwood have been named the NHL's three stars of the week on Monday. Dahlin, the first star, had a record-setting week as the Buffalo Sabres improved to 4-1-0. The 22-year-old extended his goal streak to five games. Dahlin is the first defenceman in NHL history to start a season by scoring in each of his first five games. He scored three goals and two assists as the Sabres won all three of its games on the road. Tkachuk posted a seven-point week in th

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness experiences dizzy spells, feeling unwell

    Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness ended his media availability on Monday after experiencing dizzy spells and feeling unwell, the team confirmed. Bowness, 67, returned to Winnipeg's bench Saturday in a 4-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. He had tested positive for COVID-19 hours before the Jets' season opener on Oct. 14. Associate coach Scott Arniel had assumed interim duties for Winnipeg. It is Bowness' first season as the Jets bench boss after spending three years with the Dallas Stars. He

  • WHL roundup: Wong and Wright lead sharp Blades past Oil Kings

    EDMONTON — Trevor Wong scored twice, Charlie Wright had two assists, and Ethan Chadwick stopped 31 of the 32 shots he faced as the Saskatoon Blades defeated the Edmonton Oil Kings 5-1 in Western Hockey League action on Sunday. Brandon Lisowsky, Rowan Calvert and Conner Roulette also scored for the Blades, who improved to 9-2-0-0 with the victory. Ben Wright scored for the Oil Kings (1-9-1-0), who trailed 4-1 after the second period. Each team had 32 shots. Earlier, the WHL announced that the Sas

  • NBA suspends Heat's Martin, Jovic for 1 game

    MIAMI (AP) — Caleb Martin's scuffle with Christian Koloko will keep him out of the Miami-Toronto rematch on Monday night. Martin has been suspended for one game by the NBA, after the league determined he was the instigator in a scuffle with Koloko that spilled into the baseline seats near the Miami bench during a Heat-Raptors game on Saturday. Also suspended: Heat rookie Nikola Jovic, who was found to have left the bench area during the incident. Koloko was fined $15,000 for grabbing Martin duri

  • Canadian women hurting but still winning at Rugby World Cup in New Zealand

    Canada is enduring a war of attrition at the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand. But coach Kevin Rouet's team has yet to stumble. The third-ranked Canadian women (2-0-0) wrap up Pool B play Saturday night against the sixth-ranked U.S. (1-1-0) in Auckland (3:15 p.m. Sunday local time) in control of their own destiny, despite losing a third player for the tournament in the wake of last weekend's 22-12 win over No. 5 Italy. Scrum half Brianna Miller was taken to hospital after the match and ruled out o

  • Malinin's quad axel lifts 17-year-old to Skate America title, Canadians get silver in pairs

    NORWOOD, Mass. — Ilia Malinin wasn't sure whether he would unveil his quad axel, the hardest jump in figure skating that only he had landed in competition, after a fourth-place short program left him playing catchup at Skate America. Not only did he try it, the 17-year-old American phenom landed it nearly perfectly. Malinin's brilliant quad axel, along with four more quads packed into a dynamic free skate Saturday night, was enough to lift him past Kao Miura and to the top step of the podium in

  • World-record holder Bulldog Hanover draws No. 6 spot for Breeders Crown Open Pace

    MILTON, Ont. — Owner Brad Grant isn't sure if Bulldog Hanover has another world-record race in him, but he expects his Ontario-bred horse will need a world-record effort to capture the US$600,000 Breeders Crown Open Pace on Saturday night. The four-year-old claimed the $500,000 William R. Haughton Memorial in a world-record time of 1:45.4 on July 16 at the Meadowlands. Bulldog Hanover drew the No. 6 spot Tuesday night for the Open Pace at Woodbine Mohawk Park. "It's definitely going to take a ch

  • 5 best active Canadian NFL players

    The NFL is ripe with Canadian talent these days. Here are the best of the best.

  • Carey Price not planning NHL retirement but 'unable to train at a professional level'

    Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price, who was placed on the long-term injured reserve list in early September, says he doesn't have a retirement plan "at this moment" and isn't keen on having another knee surgery. The 35-year-old played five games near the end of last year's NHL regular season but told reporters on Monday at the team's practice facility in Brossard, Que., his rehab "hasn't been successful" and another knee procedure has a success rate above 50 per cent. Price first had surgery

  • Rory McIlroy back on top of the world by winning CJ Cup

    RIDGELAND, S.C. (AP) — Rory McIlroy capped off his steady march back to No. 1 in the world on Sunday with an explosive burst of three birdies late in the round to hold off Kurt Kitayama and win the CJ Cup in South Carolina. Tied with Kitayama with five holes to go at Congaree, McIlroy ran off three straight birdies to seize control and finished with two bogeys, hardly enough to ruin the moment. He closed with a 4-under 67 for a one-shot victory. McIlroy, who finished at 17-under 267, won for the

  • Kings beat Lightning 4-2 to snap 10-game series skid

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi had a goal and an assist, Phillip Danault scored for the second straight game and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 on Tuesday night. Blake Lizotte and Adrian Kempe both had a goal, Jonathan Quick made 24 saves and the Kings snapped a 10-game losing streak to the Lightning. Brandon Hagel and Nikita Kucherov scored, and Andrei Vasilevskiy allowed four goals on 33 shots in the opener of Tampa Bay’s three-game California road trip. The Kings

  • Argos clinch first in East with 24-23 win over Alouettes

    MONTREAL — A single point following a missed field goal was enough to give the Toronto Argonauts a 24-23 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday in CFL action at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. The result means the Argonauts have clinched first place in the East Division and home field advantage in the playoffs. “Now we can get healthy. We needed that bye and get some guys back,” said Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. “We wanted to win the East obviously, but it was essential to get it

  • Calgary gets support from premier and province in new arena negotiations

    The provincial government will have a part to play in a new arena deal for Calgary — but its involvement in the initiative is still undetermined. In a letter addressed to Mayor Jyoti Gondek on Tuesday, Premier Danielle Smith expressed her opinion on Calgary's need for a new arena — and assigned a liaison to be involved in negotiations that have recently restarted between the city and Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corp. "As someone who has lived most of my life in Calgary, I know the Flames ar

  • Simona Halep, 2-time major champ, gets provisional drug ban

    Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep was provisionally suspended by the International Tennis Integrity Agency after failing a drug test during the U.S. Open in August. The ITIA announced the punishment Friday for Halep, a former No. 1 player who is currently No. 9 in the WTA rankings. She won Wimbledon in 2019, beating 23-time major champion Serena Williams in the final, and the French Open in 2018. In a social media post, Halep called the news of her positive test “the biggest shock of my