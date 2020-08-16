‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Cast On Why Hulu Drama “Refuses To Take An Easy Journey” & Season 4 – Contenders TV

“There’s something about the nature of the writing on the show,” remarked The Handmaid’s Tale star Bradley Whitford. “It refuses to take an easy journey.”

Anyone who has been following June’s journey for the last three seasons would agree with that description. The finale of Season 3 left a cliffhanger when June, played by Elisabeth Moss, who successfully freed 52 children from the tyrannical Gilead, is shot in the process, but is saved by her fellow handmaids.

Whitford added, “I think we would all say that we’re beneficiaries of this very complex, writing, which refuses for the sake of a story to give June an easy way out, which I think is an effort to do justice to people who are in situations like this and have been in situations.”

The veteran actor called Commander Lawrence the most fascinating character he has ever played and revealed an inspiration.

“He reminds me of Robert McNamara, who is the guy who prosecuted the War in Vietnam, a brilliant economic mind whose huge brain obliterated his humanity, and he used that brilliance to exterminate a couple of million people in Southeast Asia.”

During Hulu’s presentation at Deadline’s Emmys Contenders: The Nominees, Whitford was joined by co-stars Samira Wiley and Alexis Bledel, both of whom touched on the direction of their characters in the upcoming fourth season.

“We have seen so much of her journey be to try and rescue people,” said Wiley, speaking on her character Moira. “I think I’m really excited to see the different sides of Moira. We saw her being in love in season one and season two and seeing Moira as the person, side by side with Moira as the activist. I’m excited for that journey.”

Bledel shared that “Emily is also involved in activism and she’s still sort of healing. So it’s gonna be a completely different journey for her, again. They keep putting her in completely different scenarios. So she has to 180 again and again, which is incredible to get to do so she’ll do that once again.”

The Handmaid’s Tale is nominated for 10 Emmy awards, including drama series, supporting actor nods for Whitford and Wiley and guest actress for Bledel.

