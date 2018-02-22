Handling Canada's women's hockey heartbreak

In the sixth episode of the Yahoo Canada Sports show, we had Vicky Sunohara drop by the studio to talk women’s hockey, checked in with Canada’s sweethearts Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir, and had a 1-on-1 sitdown with gay snowboarding pioneer Gus Kenworthy.

We also sent the ever-adventurous Mackenzie Liddell to check out the food market scene in the heart of Seoul and touched base with an Olympic skier on her quirky habit of sewing lucky coins into her suit.

With the PyeongChang Winter Olympics winding down this is not an episode you want to miss. Watch the video above for all the action.