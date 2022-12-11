How do I handle the death of my secret lover?

Philippa Perry
·3 min read
<span>Photograph: Mikhail Mishchenko/Getty Images</span>
Photograph: Mikhail Mishchenko/Getty Images

The dilemma I am a professional, single, middle-aged woman and I have been in a relationship with a married man for 12 years. He recently died suddenly. He and I loved each other. His feelings for me were separate and secondary to his commitment to his family. I was never misled by him on that front. I, therefore, walked into this relationship with my eyes wide open. Yet I knew from my previous experience of relationships that what we had was worth keeping in whatever form it could be kept. We were each other’s ideal partners, matched intellectually, sexually and emotionally, and immensely enjoyed each other’s company.

A small part of me wants to proclaim publicly that I was more than just a peripheral friend. I have two friends who did know, but had no friends in common with him who knew. Having lost my parents recently, I know another mode of grief – a grief that prompts empathy, and the solace that empathy provides. I feel abandoned and bereft in my secret loss, an inarticulate grief. This is an intensely silent bereavement of one of the most significant relationships of my life.

My loyalty to him and to our relationship forbids me from betraying this secret. His family have been the recipients of his best love and now public love, condolences, etc. This is understandable. But I can’t even ask for compassionate leave from work.

Why I chose such an impossible situation I will leave for the long-term analysis which I am in, but I write to you in the hope of getting a clue as to how to handle this current moment. I feel as though I am null and void.

Philippa’s answer Who are we without human mirrors to reflect back our own experience of ourselves? I expect a part of you was only witnessed by your late lover. You use the words “null and void” – I think we humans can feel we don’t exist if we live unwitnessed. You do exist, you do count, and I and anyone else you choose to tell will know how hard and horrible your present situation is.

All humans have formalised rites and ceremonies to mark the death of a person for a reason. They structure and give meaning to the overwhelming, uncontainable, impossibility of managing grief. Death ceremonies formalise grief. By silently going through this, your grief may feel even more uncontained than it would were you able to grieve publicly at his funeral.

You are bereaved and have every right to mourn the loss

You have two friends who knew you had this lover. You need to ask for their support. You need to devise your own death ceremony for your dead lover. I don’t know what this will be. Maybe you have a piece of his clothing or other effects he had left with you. Carry it around with you, talk to it as though it is him, and, after a while, ceremoniously let it go. Whether it goes up in smoke, or you send it on its way out to sea, or you bury it, will be up to you.

You need something that represents him that you let go of. You will need your two friends to be with you to witness you when you do it. Think of the words you would want to use if you had such a ceremony. It isn’t the public funeral, but it is a ritual and it may give you some structure to how you are feeling. Having a private altar to his memory as well might help. You, together with your friends who didn’t know him, must, I think, do this, or its equivalence.

You seem to be framing your loss in relation to those others grieving in public, but much of the terrible isolation and loneliness you are feeling is from the loss of this great love, the loss of the main witness of your life. You will be missing the person who you were when you were with him. Your grief isn’t in relationship with the family and should not be compared to it – your love for your late partner in death is as separate from theirs as it was in life.

You went into the relationship with your eyes open knowing it would always be secret, but you might not have been prepared for how this would affect you if he was to die before you, so it is understandable that at the moment you feel lost about how to cope. If I were you I would also confide in my doctor to get time off work – doctor confidentiality should mean that the reason for your sicknote is not divulged.

You are bereaved and you have every right to grieve this loss. You know how to love and you may well love again, but you will always have this loss. In time, more of you will grow around it, you’ll get more used to it, but right now, it feels unmanageable, and raw, and I’m sorry for what you are going through.

If you have a question, send a brief email to askphilippa@observer.co.uk

Latest Stories

  • New Canadian pro women's soccer league to fill missing link in player development

    News of a domestic professional women's league finally coming to Canada in 2025 has Sophia Ferreira dreaming big about her future in the sport. The 20-year-old from Coquitlam, B.C., has just wrapped up a second season with the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds. Prior to Monday's announcement, she always assumed she'd have to move to Europe or the U.S. to keep playing post-graduation. "I was super excited, but I wasn't really expecting it," said Ferreira. "[Canada doesn't] have a space

  • LeVert scores 22 points, Cavaliers beat Thunder 110-102

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Caris LeVert scored 22 points, Evan Mobley had 21 points and 12 rebounds and the Cleveland Cavaliers never trailed in a 110-102 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night. Jarrett Allen had 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Darius Garland added 13 points and eight assists for Cleveland, which is an NBA-best 12-2 at home. All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell missed his second straight game with a sore right lower leg. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the third-leading scorer in the

  • AP source: Bogaerts to Padres for 11 years, $280 million

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Padres and Xander Bogaerts agreed to a blockbuster $280 million, 11-year contract Wednesday night, adding the All-Star slugger to an already deep lineup. A person familiar with the negotiations confirmed the contract to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it was pending a physical. The Padres already had Fernando Tatis Jr. at shortstop, but he missed the entire season because of injuries and an 80-game suspension for testing positive for a perfor

  • Hockey Eastern Ontario saw 3rd most discrimination calls in Canada, report says

    A Hockey Canada report released last week showed 512 penalties for discrimination were called by officials across the country in 2021-22, and 71 of them were from the Hockey Eastern Ontario — the third most of any association in Canada. The report, which was released late last week, details the application of a new rule Hockey Canada introduced in August 2021 meant to address maltreatment. A penalty call for discrimination in minor hockey, women's hockey and senior men's hockey has resulted in a

  • Poulin first female hockey player to win Canada's athlete of the year honour

    TORONTO — Canada captain Marie-Philip Poulin has won the 2023 Northern Star Award, making her the first female hockey player to claim the honour given annually to Canada's athlete of the year. The 31-year-old Beauceville, Que. forward led Canada's women's hockey team to both a world title and Olympic gold — scoring twice in a 3-2 win over the U.S. in the championship game in Beijing. Poulin finished second in scoring at the Beijing Games with 17 points, one behind teammate Sarah Nurse. She had 1

  • Stars win in OT again, 3-2 over Detroit on Lundkvist winner

    DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Stars got another late overtime goal, this one from rookie defenseman Nils Lundkvist to beat the Detroit Red Wings. After losing their first five games this season that went past regulation, the Stars have won in the final half-minute of overtime in back-to-back games that were played in less than 48 hours. Lundkvist scored with 30.6 seconds left Saturday for a 3-2 win. “We lost the opening draw and didn’t touch the puck for the first three minutes again. But I just thin

  • Rangers go from destiny to disappointment

    Expectations were sky high in New York after they catapulted from rebuild to contention last season but the Rangers are already in danger of missing the playoffs.&nbsp;

  • Mitchell upstages LeBron at home, Cavs down Lakers 116-102

    CLEVELAND (AP) — As a kid growing up in New York, Donovan Mitchell idolized LeBron James. On Tuesday night, he upstaged him. Mitchell scored a season-high 43 points and Jarrett Allen returned from injury to add 24, leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 116-102 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers in James' only visit home this season. With Anthony Davis missing the final three quarters because of illness, the Cavs improved to an NBA-leading 11-1 on their floor, their best start at home since 2015-

  • Drake Batherson's goal and assist put Ottawa Senators over Predators 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Drake Batherson scored a goal and assisted on another to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Saturday. Claude Giroux and Alex DeBrincat also scored, Shane Pinto had a pair of assists and Cam Talbot made 27 saves for the Senators, who snapped a two-game losing streak. Yakov Trenin and Nino Niederreiter scored and Juuse Saros made 30 saves for Nashville, losers of two straight. Batherson and Niederreiter scored goals a minute apart in t

  • Who was Canada's best athlete in 2022?

    Marie-Philip Poulin led Canada to a dominant year in women's hockey, but is it enough to crown her as the Canadian athlete of the year?

  • Canadiens' Carey Price says he was aware of Polytechnique shooting despite team comments

    Carey Price has come under fire after he pledged his support to the Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights as the Liberal government attempts to pass Bill C-21.

  • Carter scores on OT power play, Penguins beat Sabres 4-3

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jeff Carter got payback for the Pittsburgh Penguins and teammate Jake Guentzel after Buffalo Sabres forward Jeff Skinner lost his cool. Carter scored a power-play goal 1:36 into overtime and the Penguins took advantage of a match penalty issued to Skinner to beat Buffalo 4-3 on Friday night. Skinner was ejected for cross-checking Jake Guentzel across the face with 22 seconds remaining in the opener of the teams' two-game set. Skinner went after Guentzel at the boards in comi

  • Durant, Irving among several Nets sitting out Pacers' game

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — All-Stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are among eight Brooklyn Nets players who have been ruled out of Saturday night's game at Indiana. The team says Durant's absence is management of a right knee injury on the second night of back-to-back games. Irving is out because of tightness in his left thigh muscle. All five starters from Friday night's 120-116 victory over Atlanta have been ruled out. The Nets said Joe Harris (left ankle) and Ben Simmons (left knee and calf) also w

  • Wilfried Nancy leaves CF Montreal to take over as head coach of the Columbus Crew

    MONTREAL — Following the best season in club history, many expected an exodus of CF Montreal’s most promising players. Now the Major League Soccer club will need to rebuild its coaching staff as well. Wilfried Nancy, a finalist for MLS coach of the year, has left CF Montreal to take over the Columbus Crew. Montreal says the team reached a financial agreement with Columbus that will allow Nancy, who was still under contract with Montreal through the 2023 season, to join the Crew. Terms of the agr

  • CEBL commission Morreale says BCLA is another chance to showcase Canadian basketball

    Mike Morreale says the importance of the Brampton Honey Badgers' participation in the Basketball Champions League Americas is simple. "We need more basketball in the country," Morreale said. Morreale, the co-founder and commissioner of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL), was in Queretaro City, Mexico on Thursday, ahead of the first window of the group stage of the BCLA, an international competition that brings together 12 teams from seven countries. The Honey Badgers are representing Ca

  • Contreras, Cardinals finalize $87.5M, 5-year contract

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — For the first time in more than 18 years, the St. Louis Cardinals will have a new starting catcher. Willson Contreras and the Cardinals finalized an $87.5 million, five-year contract on Friday, a deal that includes a club option for 2028 that could make it worth $100 million for six seasons. “Willson is a proven All-Star performer who is driven to win each and every day,” Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said. “The Cardinals have had a lengthy history of

  • Gustavsson earns first career shutout as Wild defeat Canucks 3-0

    VANCOUVER — Filip Gustavsson stopped 35 shots for his first NHL shutout as the Minnesota Wild snapped a two-game losing streak with a 3-0 win over the Vancouver Canucks Saturday night. Matt Boldy, on the power play, and Connor Dewar, shorthanded, scored for the Wild (14-11-2), who were playing their third game in four nights. Mats Zuccarello collected his second assist of the night on Sam Steel’s third-period goal. Many of the shots Gustavsson faced were from long-range. He made a nice stop on a

  • Drake Batherson's goal and assist put Ottawa Senators over Predators 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Drake Batherson scored a goal and assisted on another to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Saturday. Claude Giroux and Alex DeBrincat also scored, Shane Pinto had a pair of assists and Cam Talbot made 27 saves for the Senators, who snapped a two-game losing streak. Yakov Trenin and Nino Niederreiter scored and Juuse Saros made 30 saves for Nashville, losers of two straight. Batherson and Niederreiter scored goals a minute apart in t

  • DeRozan, Bulls beat Wizards; Beal out with hamstring strain

    CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 15 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter, Nikola Vucevic had 25 points and 11 rebounds, and the Chicago Bulls beat the Washington Wizards 115-111 on Wednesday night. The Wizards lost their fourth in a row and played without leading scorer and three-time All-Star Bradley Beal. He strained his hamstring Sunday in a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers and willl be re-evaluated next week. Zach LaVine added 25 points as Chicago bounced back after a 2-4 road trip. Vucev

  • Connor McDavid's four-point effort leads Oilers to 8-2 rout of Coyotes

    EDMONTON — Connor McDavid had two goals and two assists and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored twice and had an assist as the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Arizona Coyotes 8-2 on Wednesday. Derek Ryan, Leon Draisaitl, Bret Kulak and Klim Kostin also scored for the Oilers (15-12-0) who have won five of their last seven games. Jack McBain and Shayne Gostisbehere responded for the Coyotes (7-13-4) who finished off an epic 14-game road trip with their sixth consecutive loss. The Oilers got off to a good star