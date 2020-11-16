This Handheld Vacuum Is ‘Fabulous’ for Picking Up Cat Litter and Pet Hair, According to Nearly 7,000 Five-Star Ratings

Amazon

For pet owners, pet hair is a constant threat against a spotless home, but having the right vacuum on hand can make all the difference. If your regular household vacuum isn’t doing the job, it’s time to swap for one specifically designed to handle the dirt and grime your pet leaves behind, like the Bissell Pet Eraser Lithium Ion Cordless Hand Vacuum. It’s acquired nearly 7,000 five-star ratings from shoppers, and it’s just $70 on Amazon.

The powerful yet compact cordless vacuum cleaner comes with three interchangeable heads to target an array of messes. The motorized brush tool can easily remove cat litter, dirt, and hair left on the floor, while the upholstery tool is ideal for softer surfaces like sofas and beds. Finally, swap to the crevice tool for tight corners and hard-to-reach places.

The 14-volt lithium ion battery provides strong suction for extended periods of time, allowing you to make it through most of the house, if not its entirety, before needing a recharge. Plus, the roomy dust bin can hold a lot of hair, so you don’t have to constantly empty the vacuum throughout the cleaning process.

Amazon shoppers love its efficiency, sharing how impressively it can pick up large clumps of pet hair in a matter of minutes compared to their larger, more expensive vacuums. Others add the quiet motor sound is a major plus.

“This is one fabulous vacuum! I use it daily to combat the cat litter, hair, dirt, dust bunnies and random filth that three cats and four kids bring into my house in unbelievable quantities,” wrote a reviewer. “The lithium ion battery has a great life, and will last for 2 or 3 10-12 minute dirt-busting sessions. I am a vacuum snob, and have tried MULTIPLE vacuums (uprights and canister and handhelds, bagged and bagless). I absolutely LOVE this one. It rocks on hardwood, low pile carpet, normal shortish length carpet, and tile.”

“I have two cats and live in a carpeted apartment,” said another. “Needless to say, cat hair can be found in various random locations that cannot be easily accessed with a big vacuum. This Bissell cordless vacuum is one of the best purchases I’ve ever made. It is so easy to use and the suction is powerful and really gets into the nooks and crannies my bigger vacuum cannot.”

You can grab the vacuum cleaner pet owners swear by for a pet hair-free home on Amazon for $70.

