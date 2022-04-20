Handheld Thermal Imager Market Size to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period

Radiant Offshore Consultancy LLP
·5 min read
Radiant Offshore Consultancy LLP
Radiant Offshore Consultancy LLP

The handheld thermal imager market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period to reach a value of US$ 2.3 Billion in 2027; reports Stratview Research.

Raipur, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratview Research, a global market research firm has launched a report on the Handheld Thermal Imager Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

Click Here to download the free sample pdf.

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.

What are Handheld Thermal Imager Devices?

All human beings and objects emit infrared energy, which is also known as a heat signature. This energy is not visible to the naked eye. However, a thermal imager can detect and measure infrared energy. A Handheld Thermal Imager is a tool that uses cutting edge infrared technology used to check the body temperature, and to see whether they have a uniform surface temperature. They have the ability to provide optimal performance in all weather conditions

What are the Top Market Drivers?

There have been several developments in the defense industry directed at handheld thermal imagers in recent years. Some of them are:

  1. In September 2021, Yantai IRay Technology Co., Ltd., a China-based company, announced the launch of M200A and P200, its two handheld thermal imagers/cameras.

  • These imagers provide intelligent, intuitive, and discreet mobile target detection capabilities.

  • These breakthrough imager products are developed with state-of-the-art IRay thermal CMOS technology.

  1. In April 2018, MKU Limited and Thales Group had signed two MoUs for strategic cooperation in the development and production of optronic devices for the Indian soldiers and homeland security forces.

  • It envisages the production of optronics equipment including weapon sights, night vision goggles, and handheld thermal imagers, among other image intensification and thermal imaging systems for soldiers and defense platforms, respectively.

Such developments paired with the increasing military expenditure considerably drive the market growth.


Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfils the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

  • Product Type – Cooled Thermal Imager and Uncooled Thermal Imager.

  • Wavelength Type – LWIR, MWIR, and SWIR.

  • Platform Type - Ground-based Platforms and Naval-based Platforms, and

  • Region

. North America - The USA, Canada, and Mexico,
. Europe - Germany, France, The UK, Russia, and Rest of Europe,
. Asia-Pacific - China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific, and
. Rest of the World - Brazil, Israel, Saudi Arabia, and Others.

Handheld Thermal Imager Market Insights

Based on the wavelength type- LWIR thermal imagers contribute a larger share as they provide a much clearer picture and are more suitable for dark environments as compared to their counterparts.

Based on the platform type - The ground-based platform is likely to persist as the major demand generator. These devices are very indispensable and are therefore frequently used by the army troops for almost every ground-based mission.

On the basis of technology type - Uncooled thermal imagers account for a major share of the market. These systems are most suitable for military operations and are cheaper. Cooled thermal imagers are expensive and heavy in weight, and are very susceptible to wear and tear.

Which Region is expected to lead the market?

In terms of regions, North America, which accounts for over 40% of the global military expenditure, is likely to remain the major demand generator of handheld thermal imagers throughout the forecast period.

  • This region is home to several market-leading companies such as L3Harris Technologies, Inc. and Raytheon Technologies.

  • The US Department of Defense also actively invests in these thermal imaging systems largely due to their all-weather compatibility feature coupled with the increasing need for surveillance during night operations.

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

COVID-19 has put an instant halt to many industries across the globe. Lockdown norms in several countries have swiftly affected the global economy by affecting the supply chain, production, and demand in the market. Both direct, as well as indirect impacts of the pandemic, have been incorporated in this report.

To know more about the covid-19 impact, get a free sample report, here:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/2815/handheld-thermal-imager-market.html#form

Who are the Top Market Players?

Due to a few mergers and acquisitions, the overall competitive dynamics of the market has changed. After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed few key players and discussed company profiles of the below-given players -

  • L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

  • Elbit Systems Ltd.

  • Raytheon Technologies

  • Leonardo DRS

  • BAE Systems

Click here to know the ToCs of the report.

What deliverables will you get in this report?

  • In-depth analysis of the Handheld Thermal Imager Market.

  • Detailed market segmentation.

  • Competitive-landscape analysis.

  • Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

  • Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

  • Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

  • Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

  • Geographical presence of the key players.

Related reports which might be useful:

About us –

Stratview Research is a global market research firm that offers reliable market reports, market entry strategies, strategic growth consulting, and more. The market experts compile high-quality market information to help users obtain granular level clarity on current business trends and expected future developments. Stratview Research also offers customization of the reports. Reach out to the analysts to customize the given report according to your priority/requirement.

Stratview Research has also launched 'Composights', an online portal that offers free thought leadership reports, whitepapers, market report synopsis, and much more for Composites and allied industries, worth US$ 20,000 every year.

Click here to sign up (No costs involved): https://www.stratviewresearch.com/composights/sign-in

CONTACT: Stratview Research E-mail: sales@stratviewresearch.com Direct: +1-313-307-4176


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Vancouver urban Indigenous hoops teams win big at All Native Basketball Tournament

    Kobe McKnight was living his dream of playing a championship game in the All Native Basketball tournament when he realized the Burnaby Chiefs were about to win it. With only a minute and 43 seconds left in the game against the Prince Rupert Cubs, the shooting guard sensed victory. With his cousin — playing for the Cubs — checking him, McKnight faked going right, crossed the ball to the left, and launched a three-point shot, the ball arcing in the air then sliding into the net. "That's where I th

  • Should OG Anunoby get an expanded offensive role in Game 3?

    The Toronto Raptors appear to be searching for solutions against the 76ers and one may have shown itself in the latter stages of their Game 2 loss.

  • Devils land a blow to Vegas' playoff hopes with 3-2 win

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nathan Bastian had a goal and an assist, and the New Jersey Devils beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 on Monday night. The Golden Knights blew their chance to gain ground on the Los Angeles Kings in the Pacific Division, and their playoff hopes lessened severely with just five games left to play. Vegas is three points back of Los Angeles in the division and four points back of Dallas and Nashville for a wild-card berth. In a rare win for the Devils — their 13th in their last 40 g

  • Blue Jays hold off Athletics after strong showings from Manoah, Gurriel Jr.

    Lourdes Gurriel Jr. drilled a single and double, scored two runs and knocked in another in the Toronto Blue Jays scored 4-3 win in the rubber match against the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

  • Raptors, Joel Embiid discuss foul discrepancy in playoff series

    Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby & Pascal Siakam discuss trying to keep the 76ers off the free-throw line while Joel Embiid reveals what he talked to Nick Nurse about late in the game.

  • Blue Jays analyst Buck Martinez leaving TV booth for cancer treatment

    Sunday's series finale between the Blue Jays and visiting Oakland Athletics will be the last game for Toronto broadcaster Buck Martinez "for a little while" as he prepares for cancer treatment. The 73-year-old analyst for Sportsnet announced his diagnosis through a statement Sunday morning. "I've been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans, colleagues, staff and players since I arrived here in 1981, and that continued support through this next challenge means the world

  • 76ers beat Raptors at their own game in series-opening blowout

    The Sixers played the Raptors' own game on Saturday and did it better than them.

  • Donald Fehr doesn't deserve to name NHLPA successor

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie react to the findings of the independent report on the NHLPA's role in the Kyle Beach investigation, and whether Donald Fehr should shoulder responsibility.

  • Moncton runner Geneviève Lalonde taking a break from competition

    Olympic runner Geneviève Lalonde of Moncton has announced she is taking a break from competition. But she isn't retiring. The 30-year-old who reclaimed the Canadian record in the women's 3,000-metre steeplechase at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics said she hasn't stopped training or competing since she began her athletics career nearly two decades ago. Lalonde said she is opting out of competing this summer season, which is the most strenuous time for track athletes as they train and compete between Apri

  • Granlund's shootout winner leads Predators over Flames 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored his 40th goal of the season and Mikael Granlund had the only goal of the shootout to lead the Nashville Predators to a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night. Filip Forsberg also scored and Juuse Saros made 19 saves in regulation and overtime for Nashville, winners of two of three. The Predators entered Tuesday in the Western Conference’s top wild card position, tied in points with the Dallas Stars. Andrew Mangiapane scored twice and Dan

  • New Glasgow coach ready to step behind bench for Team Canada U-18 men's team

    When Hockey Canada recently announced its coaching staff for the men's under-18 team set to play in the world championship, the reaction surprised assistant coach Kori Cheverie. Cheverie, who is from New Glasgow, N.S., didn't imagine being the first woman selected to coach a national men's hockey team would get the attention it did. "I didn't expect it to kind of blow up all over social media, by any means," Cheverie said from Germany, where the team is preparing for its tournament opener agains

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: What we can learn from their last playoff matchup

    The Raptors and 76ers look much different than they did in 2019, but there's still information to be gleaned from that epic series.

  • Sharks snap 10-game skid with 3-2 win over Blue Jackets

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Scott Reedy had his first career two-goal game and the San Jose Sharks snapped a 10-game winless streak by beating the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 on Tuesday night. Rudolfs Balcers also scored and Kaapo Kahkonen made 22 saves to help the Sharks snap their longest skid since losing 10 straight in November 2005. Jack Roslovic scored twice for Columbus for his third multi-goal game in the past five contests. Elvis Merzlikins made 25 saves. The Blue Jackets have lost 11 of thei

  • LA Kings close in on playoff spot with 2-1 win over Ducks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Phillip Danault scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period, and the Los Angeles Kings solidified their grasp on a playoff spot with a 2-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night. Jonathan Quick made 29 saves in a frequently spectacular performance, and Adrian Kempe scored the first goal in the Kings' third victory in four games. Los Angeles is closing in on the end of its three-season playoff drought, moving five points clear of Vegas for third place in

  • FSIN sports director fired for comments at hockey tournament, alleged workplace harassment

    The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) announced its former sports director has been fired over a pair of comments made while introducing the championship team at a youth hockey tournament and an allegation of "inappropriate" workplace harassment. In a statement Monday, Beardy's & Okemasis' Cree Nation said Corey O'Soup, the former FSIN director of sports, said the Beardy's "Beerhawks" twice in reference to the Under 9 Beardy's Blackhawks. The comments were made during a trophy an

  • Spurgeon scores in OT, Wild beat Sharks to take playoff spot

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jared Spurgeon scored his second goal of the game 1:05 into overtime to send the Minnesota Wild to the playoffs with a 5-4 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday. Kevin Fiala, Dmitry Kulikov and Matt Boldy also scored and Marc-Andre Fleury made 26 saves to help Minnesota wrap up its 12th playoff berth. The Wild have 101 points, one behind St. Louis for second place in the Central Division after the Blues beat Nashville on Sunday. The Predators and idle Dallas have 91 p

  • East-leading Panthers beat Jets 6-1, win streak at 9 games

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky made 30 saves, Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling each scored twice and the Florida Panthers won their ninth straight game, beating the Winnipeg Jets 6-1 on Friday night. Huberdeau, who also picked up an assist, had two goals in the first five minutes. He has 30 goals this season, and extended his career-best points streak to 13 games, joining Mike Hoffman (17 in 2018-19) and Pavel Bure (13 in 1999-2000) as the only Panthers to have point streaks of 13 o

  • Why Matt Chapman’s leadership is a shining example for Blue Jays

    The Blue Jays have been spoiled with Marcus Semien and Matt Chapman joining the club in back-to-back seasons.

  • Stars beat Sharks 2-1, keep surging in West wild-card race

    DALLAS (AP) — Tyler Seguin scored early, Michael Raffl added a short-handed goal and the Dallas Stars kept up their surge toward a Western Conference wild-card spot, beating the San Jose Sharks 2-1 on Saturday night. Dallas remained tied with Nashville for the two West wild-card spots at 91 points apiece as both clubs extended their lead to four points over Vegas, a 4-0 loser at Edmonton. The Stars and Predators, who beat Chicago 4-3, have seven games remaining, one more than the Golden Knights.

  • Why the Raptors will bounce back in Game 2

    Imman Adan and Asad Alvi look at reasons for optimism ahead of Game 2 and where Toronto has to tighten up in order to even their best-of-seven series with Philadelphia.