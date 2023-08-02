This Handheld Clothing Steamer That ‘Gets Wrinkles Out Like Magic’ Is Topping Amazon’s Charts

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

You can use it on clothes, curtains, and couches



Stocking up on summer-ready clothes is one thing, but if you don’t have a way to get those pesky wrinkles out, then it’s going to be hard to show off your maxi dresses and breezy jumpsuits.

Well, Amazon shoppers believe they’ve found a solution that “works like a dream” when it comes to getting wrinkles and folds out of clothes: the Conair Handheld Garment Steamer. It’s been topping Amazon’s Movers and Shakers Charts over the past week, which tracks trending items on the site in real-time, after countless shoppers have added the device to their carts.

The popular steamer uses an aluminum plate and high heat to instantly steam out wrinkles and clothing, all while killing 99.99 percent of germs, dust mites, and bed bugs. The quilted aluminum plate and built-in creaser help the steamer produce iron-like results, leaving you with smooth clothes after each use.

Conair Handheld Garment Steamer







The steamer heats up in just 40 seconds, making it a helpful tool if you’re rushing to brunch or are running late to a wedding. It also has a tank that can hold 7.3 ounces of water, which gives you up to 15 minutes of steam time. So you can smooth out a dress, a button-down shirt, and a pair of pants all in one use.

The garment steamer includes three attachments: a silicone band that pulls fabric tightly for steaming, a bristle brush that loosens fibers to help the steam reach deeper, and a delicate fabric spacer that protects fragile clothes like silk or satin. This allows the steamer to also work on curtains, upholstery, and other home items.

To use, fill the garment steamer up with water and allow it around 40 seconds to heat up. Once the steam is produced, test a small amount on a concealed part of the garment. With your garments hanging up, move the steamer in short, slow strokes to banish wrinkles.

And shoppers say it really works. “The heat output is significant [and] gets wrinkles out like magic,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “I’ve used this on jeans, a velvet dress, cotton blouses [and] a cheap Halloween witch costume and have not been let down.”

An additional reviewer shared, “The steam is ready in about a minute,” and added, “The large area makes steaming so easy and quick I’ll never use an iron again.” And it’s proven to be a vacation essential too: “It works perfectly for travel,” a final shopper wrote.

You can snag the Conair Handheld Garment Steamer at Amazon for $63. If you’re looking to get rid of your iron and have smooth, wrinkle-free clothes in minutes, add this clothing steamer to your laundry room essentials.

Read the original article on People.