Handheld Backscatter X-Ray Devices Market Size is projected to reach USD 87.28 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6%: Straits Research

Straits Research
·11 min read
Straits Research - Market Research Strategy | Strategy Consulting | Business Research | Business Consulting | Market Research
Straits Research - Market Research Strategy | Strategy Consulting | Business Research | Business Consulting | Market Research

The global handheld backscatter x-ray devices market size was valued at USD 51.66 million in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 87.28 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period (2022-2030). North America is the most significant shareholder in the global handheld backscatter x-ray devices market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.15% during the forecast period.

New York, United States, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Small, single-sided x-ray imagers like the Mini-Z handheld backscatter X-ray device can be used to scan objects in difficult-to-reach regions. Due to its compact size, it may be used to efficiently screen a variety of objects, including suspect bags and packages, walls, furniture, small boats, planes, tires, and car interiors. Since it efficiently detects organic threats, contraband, and explosives, the Mini-Z backscatter X-ray equipment is perfect for public safety, customs and border police, and security professionals. The Compton effect generates dispersed radiation (XBT) in X-ray backscatter technology. The item is lighted with a pencil beam that has a predetermined direction for backscatter imaging, and all of the backscattered radiation is gathered using large area detectors.


Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/handheld-backscatter-x-ray-devices-market/request-sample


Growing Need for Easy-To-Use and Highly Efficient Scanning Systems Drives the Global Market

The benefits of being lightweight and portable have been taken into account. Inspection is simplified and speeded up with a high-resolution touchscreen and display. Wi-Fi and cable connectivity are other technologies that substantially promote sharing and communication. Thanks to tools like this, users may easily share the specifics of their inspections. Due to its simplicity, public safety, customs, border enforcement, and security professionals deployed the backscatter X-ray system as a handheld detection tool for organic hazards, contraband, and explosives.

Each year, around 23 million individuals and over 14 million cars enter the nation through one of the 26 inspection lanes. As a result, these gadgets must be designed for prolonged use. Using efficient and user-friendly technology, such as handheld X-ray backscatter equipment, is essential to scan many vehicles safely. The available alternatives allow for touchscreens, instantaneous image display (in a fraction of a second), higher in-scan speed, lightweight (4-5 kg), and large devices.

Technological Advancements Creates Tremendous Opportunities 

The development of X-ray screening technology may make it easier to implement security screening systems in numerous locations. X-ray imaging systems also use various technologies, including standard X-ray, dual-energy, backscatter, and CT. Initial airport luggage screening methods used 2D X-ray technology. However, recently developed X-ray equipment that displays a 3D image of luggage has been created. By enabling viewers or operators to zoom in and rotate the bag for a 360-degree view, these technologies provide more comprehensive and precise information on the bag's contents.


Report Scope

Report Metric

Details

Market Size

USD 87.28 Million by 2030

CAGR

6% (2022-2030)

Historical Data

2019-2020

Base Year

2021

Forecast Period

2022-2030

Forecast Units

Value (USD Million)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

By End-User

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World

Key Companies Profiled/Vendors

Rapiscan Systems Inc. (A Part of OSI Systems Inc.), Viken Detection (Formerly Heuresis Inc.), Nutech Company Limited

Key Market Opportunities

X-Ray Technological Advancements

Key Market Drivers

Growing Need for Easy-To-Use and Highly Efficient Scanning Systems

Buy Now Full Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/buy-now/handheld-backscatter-x-ray-devices-market


Regional Analysis 

North America is the most significant shareholder in the global handheld backscatter x-ray devices market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.15% during the forecast period. This region is home to most of the market's manufacturers, including Rapiscan and Viken Detection, which account for the most significant market share. These companies have developed unique methods for producing portable backscatter X-ray machines. Cross-border security and law enforcement are two significant consumers of this technology. For instance, Viken announced its VALOR project in June 2020, which offered refurbished HBI-120 portable X-ray imagers to small, underfunded police agencies for free or at a reduced price. The company aims to decrease or combat the first issues local police have when dealing with opioids.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to develop at a CAGR of 6.70%, generating USD 19.28 million during the projection period. Recent military exercises in the region also provide a ready market for handheld devices. Since it might be difficult for the troops of many Asian nations to locate buried landmines, IED and weapon detection are crucial components in preventing terrorist attacks. Despite improvements in India, Pakistan, and Afghanistan, South Asia was the region most impacted by terrorism in 2019. Other regional risks include trafficking prescription drugs, illegal tobacco, heroin, amphetamines, and other narcotics, and several customs violations. According to projections, local merchants will have a lot of opportunities in the Asia-Pacific region.

Europe, which includes countries like the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and Spain, is a large market for handheld backscatter X-ray machines. Due to the high frequency of drug smuggling in the region, law enforcement's implementation primarily benefits market vendors. Few companies that operate in Europe also benefit from being first to market in terms of competitive advantage. For instance, the Rapiscan MINI Z system is a pioneer in portable Z Backscatter imaging technology for detecting organic threats and illicit drugs. Customs officers and law enforcement officials can also use it to scan walls, furniture, car interiors, and other objects for explosives, drugs, and money, thanks to its portable design.

Key Highlights

  • The global handheld backscatter x-ray devices market size is projected to reach USD 87.28 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

  • Based on end-user, the global handheld backscatter x-ray devices market is bifurcated into customs and border protection, law enforcement, critical infrastructure, military and defense, and others. The customs and border protection segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.20% over the forecast period.

  • North America is the most significant shareholder in the global handheld backscatter x-ray devices market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.15% during the forecast period.

Competitive Players

The global handheld backscatter x-ray devices market's major key players are Rapiscan Systems Inc. (A Part of OSI Systems Inc.), Viken Detection (Formerly Heuresis Inc.), and Nutech Company Limited.


Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/handheld-backscatter-x-ray-devices-market/request-sample


Global Handheld Backscatter X-Ray Devices Market: Segmentation

By End-User

  • Customs and Border Protection

  • Law Enforcement

  • Critical Infrastructure

  • Military and Defense

  • Other End-Users

By Regions

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • LAMEA


TABLE OF CONTENT

  1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

  2. RESEARCH SCOPE & SEGMENTATION

    1. Research Objectives

    2. Market Definition

    3. Limitations & Assumptions

    4. Market Scope & Segmentation

    5. Currency & Pricing Considered

  3. MARKET OPPORTUNITY ASSESSMENT

    1. Emerging Regions / Countries

    2. Emerging Companies

    3. Emerging Applications / End Use

    4. Investment Landscape

    5. New Business Models / Revenue Streams

    6. TAM

  4. MARKET TRENDS

    1. Drivers

    2. Market Warning Factors

    3. Latest Macro Economic Indicators

    4. Geopolitical Impact

    5. Human Factors

    6. Technology Factors

  5. MARKET ASSESSMENT

    1. Porters Five Forces Analysis

    2. Value Chain Analysis

    3. Sales And Distribution Channel Analysis

    4. Trade Analysis

    5. Average Pricing Analysis

    6. Patent Analysis

    7. M & A Agreements & Collabration Analysis

    8. Cost Structure Analysis

  6. ESG TRENDS

  7. GLOBAL HANDHELD BACKSCATTER X-RAY DEVICES MARKET SIZE ANALYSIS

    1. Global Handheld Backscatter X-Ray Devices Market Introduction

    2. By End-User

      1. Introduction

        1. End-User By Value

      2. Customs And Border Protection

        1. By Value

      3. Law Enforcement

        1. By Value

      4. Critical Infrastructure

        1. By Value

      5. Military And Defense

        1. By Value

      6. Other End-Users

        1. By Value

  8. NORTH AMERICA MARKET ANALYSIS

    1. Introduction

    2. By End-User

      1. Introduction

        1. End-User By Value

      2. Customs And Border Protection

        1. By Value

      3. Law Enforcement

        1. By Value

      4. Critical Infrastructure

        1. By Value

      5. Military And Defense

        1. By Value

      6. Other End-Users

        1. By Value

    3. U.S.

      1. By End-User

        1. Introduction

          1. End-User By Value

        2. Customs And Border Protection

          1. By Value

        3. Law Enforcement

          1. By Value

        4. Critical Infrastructure

          1. By Value

        5. Military And Defense

          1. By Value

        6. Other End-Users

          1. By Value

    4. Canada

  9. EUROPE MARKET ANALYSIS

    1. Introduction

    2. By End-User

      1. Introduction

        1. End-User By Value

      2. Customs And Border Protection

        1. By Value

      3. Law Enforcement

        1. By Value

      4. Critical Infrastructure

        1. By Value

      5. Military And Defense

        1. By Value

      6. Other End-Users

        1. By Value

    3. U.K.

      1. By End-User

        1. Introduction

          1. End-User By Value

        2. Customs And Border Protection

          1. By Value

        3. Law Enforcement

          1. By Value

        4. Critical Infrastructure

          1. By Value

        5. Military And Defense

          1. By Value

        6. Other End-Users

          1. By Value

    4. Germany

    5. France

    6. Spain

    7. Italy

    8. Russia

    9. Nordic

    10. Benelux

    11. Rest Of Europe

  10. APAC MARKET ANALYSIS

    1. Introduction

    2. By End-User

      1. Introduction

        1. End-User By Value

      2. Customs And Border Protection

        1. By Value

      3. Law Enforcement

        1. By Value

      4. Critical Infrastructure

        1. By Value

      5. Military And Defense

        1. By Value

      6. Other End-Users

        1. By Value

    3. China

      1. By End-User

        1. Introduction

          1. End-User By Value

        2. Customs And Border Protection

          1. By Value

        3. Law Enforcement

          1. By Value

        4. Critical Infrastructure

          1. By Value

        5. Military And Defense

          1. By Value

        6. Other End-Users

          1. By Value

    4. Korea

    5. Japan

    6. India

    7. Australia

    8. Taiwan

    9. South East Asia

    10. Rest Of Asia-Pacific

  11. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA MARKET ANALYSIS

    1. Introduction

    2. By End-User

      1. Introduction

        1. End-User By Value

      2. Customs And Border Protection

        1. By Value

      3. Law Enforcement

        1. By Value

      4. Critical Infrastructure

        1. By Value

      5. Military And Defense

        1. By Value

      6. Other End-Users

        1. By Value

    3. UAE

      1. By End-User

        1. Introduction

          1. End-User By Value

        2. Customs And Border Protection

          1. By Value

        3. Law Enforcement

          1. By Value

        4. Critical Infrastructure

          1. By Value

        5. Military And Defense

          1. By Value

        6. Other End-Users

          1. By Value

    4. Turkey

    5. Saudi Arabia

    6. South Africa

    7. Egypt

    8. Nigeria

    9. Rest Of MEA

  12. LATAM MARKET ANALYSIS

    1. Introduction

    2. By End-User

      1. Introduction

        1. End-User By Value

      2. Customs And Border Protection

        1. By Value

      3. Law Enforcement

        1. By Value

      4. Critical Infrastructure

        1. By Value

      5. Military And Defense

        1. By Value

      6. Other End-Users

        1. By Value

    3. Brazil

      1. By End-User

        1. Introduction

          1. End-User By Value

        2. Customs And Border Protection

          1. By Value

        3. Law Enforcement

          1. By Value

        4. Critical Infrastructure

          1. By Value

        5. Military And Defense

          1. By Value

        6. Other End-Users

          1. By Value

    4. Mexico

    5. Argentina

    6. Chile

    7. Colombia

    8. Rest Of LATAM

  13. COMPETITIVE ASSESSMENT

    1. Adoption Matrix

    2. Handheld Backscatter X-Ray Devices Market Share By Manufacturers

    3. Handheld Backscatter X-Ray Devices Market Ranking By Revenue For Manufacturers

    4. Average Price By Manufacturers

    5. Vendor Footprint Analysis

  14. MARKET PLAYERS ASSESSMENT

    1. Rapiscan Systems Inc. (A Part Of OSI Systems Inc.)

      1. Overview

      2. Business Information

      3. Revenue

      4. ASP

      5. Gross Margin

      6. Swot Analysis

      7. Recent Developmments

    2. Viken Detection (Formerly Heuresis Inc.)

    3. Nutech Company Limited

  15. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    1. Research Data

      1. Secondary Data

        1. Major Secondary Sources

        2. Key Data From Secondary Sources

      2. Primary Data

        1. Key Data From Primary Sources

        2. Breakdown Of Primaries

      3. Secondary And Primary Research

        1. Key Industry Insights

    2. Market Size Estimation

      1. Bottom-Up Approach

      2. Top-Down Approach

      3. Market Projection

    3. Research Assumptions

      1. Assumptions

    4. Limitations

    5. Risk Assessment

  16. APPENDIX

    1. Discussion Guide

    2. Customization Options

    3. Related Reports

  17. DISCLAIMER


Table of Content @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/handheld-backscatter-x-ray-devices-market/toc


Market News

  • In August 2022, The Security division of OSI Systems, Inc. received a USD 22 million order for full service, maintenance, and spare parts support for various Rapiscan® cargo and vehicle inspection (CVI) systems deployed worldwide. "We are glad to provide repair and support on our existing cargo inspection systems in the field and look forward to aiding this customer's ongoing mission to defend borders," said Deepak Chopra, Chairman, and CEO of OSI Systems.

  • In June 2021, Viken Detection, a pioneer in x-ray imaging, chemical detection, and environmental analytical solutions, officially unveiled the FOXHOUND-HNATM. The Viken handheld narcotics analyzer's tri-mode capability and design are intended for general usage in law enforcement operations and are geared for drug interdiction.


News Media

Global Law Enforcement Software Market to Grow at a CAGR of 10.4% During 2020 –2030

Artificial Intelligence to Complement the Facial Recognition Technology.


Have a Look at the Related Research Report

Digital X-Ray Devices Market: Information by Application (Orthopedic, Cancer), Technology (Computed Radiography, Direct Radiography), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear Security Market: Information by Equipment, Application (Military, Civil and Law Enforcement), and Region — Forecast till 2031

Body Armor Market: Information by Product Type (Soft Armor, Hard Armor, and Accessories), Application (Defense, Law Enforcement Protection, and Civilians), and Regions-Forecast till 2030

Body Armor Plates Market: Information by Level (Level IIA, Level II,), Application (Defense, Law enforcement protection), Material (Steel, Composite Ceramic), and Regions-Forecast till 2030


About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

Straits Research is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision-making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.


For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 480 7505 (the U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (APAC)

+44 208 068 9665 (the U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter


Latest Stories

  • Foreign nurses out $24,000 — and left with no recourse — after job offers in N.L. disappear

    Joy Thompson has a dream of reuniting her family and having her daughters finally join her in Canada. Thompson came here in 2004 as a domestic worker to help support her children and put them through school back in the Philippines. "If I did not go out of my country, there's nothing for them. There's nothing for us," she said. Thompson saw her children occasionally over the years. Her son, also a nurse, works in Yellowknife. When Thompson's boss introduced her to the owners of a Toronto-based em

  • Trump's lawyers keep getting in trouble with judges. Here are the 17 sanctioned so far.

    Former President Donald Trump's election challenges have resulted in numerous sanctions for lawyers representing him or working on his behalf.

  • McDonald’s Canada chef reveals truth about Chicken Big Mac: Why ‘unique challenge’ took 2 years

    A Toronto-based chef reveals the truth about how he created the Chicken Big Mac -- and why it took 2 years.

  • China to raise retirement age to deal with aging population - media

    China is planning to raise its retirement age gradually and in phases to cope with the country's rapidly aging population, the state-backed Global Times said on Tuesday, citing a senior expert from China's Ministry of Human Resources. Jin Weigang, president of the Chinese Academy of Labor and Social Security Sciences, said China was eyeing a "progressive, flexible and differentiated path to raising the retirement age", meaning that it would be delayed initially by a few months, which would be subsequently increased.

  • US releases a third of electronics detained under China forced labor law, data shows

    U.S. customs officials have released more than a third of the electronic equipment, including solar panels, detained since last year under a new law meant to weed out products made with forced labor, according to data released on Tuesday. The release of the new data dashboard by U.S. Customs and Border Protection comes a week after Reuters reported that U.S. imports of solar panels are finally picking up after months of gridlock stemming from implementation of the Uyghur Forced Labor Protection Act. The stalled imports from major Chinese panel suppliers including Trina Solar Co Ltd and Jinko Solar Holding Co Ltd caused major delays in U.S. solar project development at a time when the sector is booming - a setback to the Biden administration's climate goals.

  • Do-not-eat listing draws lawsuit from Maine lobster industry

    PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A coalition representing the Maine lobster industry is suing an aquarium on the other side of the country for recommending that seafood customers avoid buying a variety of lobster mostly harvested in their state. Industry groups including Maine Lobstermen’s Association are suing the Monterey Bay Aquarium in California for defamation, arguing in a lawsuit filed Monday that their prized catch shouldn't be on a “red list" published by Seafood Watch, a conservation program it

  • ‘Avoid’ lobster from Maine? California aquarium’s warning has lobstermen fighting back

    Maine lobstermen are suing the aquarium, accusing it of defamation.

  • Manitoba premier's failure to disclose property sales inadvertent, judge rules

    WINNIPEG — A Manitoba judge has ruled that Premier Heather Stefanson failed to disclose the sale of three properties as required by conflict of interest legislation. However, Justice Anne Turner says there will be no penalty because the failure was inadvertent and did not give the premier any financial advantage. The court case centred on a corporation that Stefanson held shares in and that sold two apartment complexes and a storage facility. Stefanson filed forms under the conflict of interest

  • Oil sinks 5% as Moodys banking downgrade drops another shoe on crisis

    The assurance of authorities that all’s well and dandy on the U.S. banking front hasn’t won the confidence of Moody's, which downgraded the sector on Tuesday, sending crude prices down almost 5% on the notion that an economy in trouble won’t help oil. New York-traded West Texas Intermediate, or WTI, crude settled down $3.47, or 4.7%, at $71.33 per barrel, after a two-month low at $70.94. With Monday’s 2.4% on WTI, the U.S. crude benchmark has lost  more than 7% since this week began.

  • Crews now taking apart structure in Rock Hill that would have been Panthers’ site

    Demolition crews have been busy at the site off Mt. Gallant Road in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

  • Buffalo Wild Wings sued by Chicago man because their 'wings' are breast meat

    A Chicago man has sued Buffalo Wild Wings for calling fried chicken breast meat "wings," arguing that the chain downgraded the item to save costs.

  • Pierre Poilievre criticizes Trudeau government, big pharma for role in opioid epidemic

    During a press conference in New Westminster, B.C. on Tuesday, Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre blamed the Trudeau government for "allowing" big pharma to play a role in the opioid epidemic. He said if elected prime minister, he'd launch over $40 billion in lawsuits against big pharmaceutical companies to recoup health-care costs.

  • Millionaire and billionaire CEOs say thousands of laid-off tech staff just did 'fake work'

    As big tech companies shed jobs, founders and investors like Elon Musk and Keith Rabois say workers have sat around doing nothing for too long.

  • Flair launches $50-million lawsuit against leasing companies after plane seizures

    MONTREAL — Flair Airlines has filed a $50-million lawsuit against several plane-leasing companies over the "unlawful" seizure of four of its aircraft over the weekend. The filings in Ontario Superior Court state that a trio of leasing firms found a better deal for the Boeing 737 Maxes with a third party and then "set Flair up" for default, amounting to an illegal termination of leases. "The seizures were orchestrated in a bad faith and malicious manner that inflicted the maximum possible harm on

  • Oil Falls Despite Large Draws In Fuel Inventories

    WTI crude failed to recover above $70 on Wednesday morning after the EIA confirmed a small crude build and product draws

  • GM extends production halt at Mexico truck plant over supply chain issue

    (Reuters) -General Motors said on Tuesday its Silao Assembly Plant in Mexico that makes Chevrolet and GMC pickup trucks will extend a production halt through March 20 because of an undisclosed temporary supply chain issue. The largest U.S. automaker previously announced it was halting production from March 4-12 at its central Mexico plant because of a supply chain issue. The automaker said is working with suppliers to resolve the supply chain issue and plans to resume production next week.

  • Federal Court approves plan to distribute $2.8-billion residential day school settlement

    Warning: This story contains details about residential day schools that may trigger unpleasant feelings or thoughts of past abuse. If you or someone you know requires emotional support, please contact the 24-hour Residential School Crisis Line at 1-866-925-4419. Canada’s Federal Court approved a settlement agreement between the federal government and 325 First Nations whose members filed a class-action lawsuit over the harms they survived at residential day schools. In January, the federal gover

  • Construction begins on US 1 bridge project

    Construction has begun on the $122 million U.S. Highway 1 bridge project in Jupiter, which requires it to be closed for about 20 months.

  • What's next in Ohio corruption probe after guilty verdicts?

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The largest corruption case in Ohio history culminated last week with guilty verdicts for ex-House Speaker Larry Householder and lobbyist Matt Borges, the former head of the Republican Party. But the state's attorney general said it's “only the beginning of accountability” for the now-tainted $1 billion bailout of two aging nuclear power plants. Householder, 63, and Borges, 50, could spend up to 20 years in prison for their racketeering conspiracy convictions. The jury agre

  • Bhopal gas tragedy: Supreme Court rejects more money for victims

    The court dismissed the government's plea for more compensation for victims of the 1984 Bhopal gas disaster.