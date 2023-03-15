Handheld Backscatter X-Ray Devices Market Size is projected to reach USD 87.28 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6%: Straits Research

Straits Research - Market Research Strategy | Strategy Consulting | Business Research | Business Consulting | Market Research

The global handheld backscatter x-ray devices market size was valued at USD 51.66 million in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 87.28 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period (2022-2030). North America is the most significant shareholder in the global handheld backscatter x-ray devices market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.15% during the forecast period.

New York, United States, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Small, single-sided x-ray imagers like the Mini-Z handheld backscatter X-ray device can be used to scan objects in difficult-to-reach regions. Due to its compact size, it may be used to efficiently screen a variety of objects, including suspect bags and packages, walls, furniture, small boats, planes, tires, and car interiors. Since it efficiently detects organic threats, contraband, and explosives, the Mini-Z backscatter X-ray equipment is perfect for public safety, customs and border police, and security professionals. The Compton effect generates dispersed radiation (XBT) in X-ray backscatter technology. The item is lighted with a pencil beam that has a predetermined direction for backscatter imaging, and all of the backscattered radiation is gathered using large area detectors.





Growing Need for Easy-To-Use and Highly Efficient Scanning Systems Drives the Global Market

The benefits of being lightweight and portable have been taken into account. Inspection is simplified and speeded up with a high-resolution touchscreen and display. Wi-Fi and cable connectivity are other technologies that substantially promote sharing and communication. Thanks to tools like this, users may easily share the specifics of their inspections. Due to its simplicity, public safety, customs, border enforcement, and security professionals deployed the backscatter X-ray system as a handheld detection tool for organic hazards, contraband, and explosives.

Each year, around 23 million individuals and over 14 million cars enter the nation through one of the 26 inspection lanes. As a result, these gadgets must be designed for prolonged use. Using efficient and user-friendly technology, such as handheld X-ray backscatter equipment, is essential to scan many vehicles safely. The available alternatives allow for touchscreens, instantaneous image display (in a fraction of a second), higher in-scan speed, lightweight (4-5 kg), and large devices.

Technological Advancements Creates Tremendous Opportunities

The development of X-ray screening technology may make it easier to implement security screening systems in numerous locations. X-ray imaging systems also use various technologies, including standard X-ray, dual-energy, backscatter, and CT. Initial airport luggage screening methods used 2D X-ray technology. However, recently developed X-ray equipment that displays a 3D image of luggage has been created. By enabling viewers or operators to zoom in and rotate the bag for a 360-degree view, these technologies provide more comprehensive and precise information on the bag's contents.





Report Metric Details Market Size USD 87.28 Million by 2030 CAGR 6% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By End-User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Rapiscan Systems Inc. (A Part of OSI Systems Inc.), Viken Detection (Formerly Heuresis Inc.), Nutech Company Limited Key Market Opportunities X-Ray Technological Advancements Key Market Drivers Growing Need for Easy-To-Use and Highly Efficient Scanning Systems

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant shareholder in the global handheld backscatter x-ray devices market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.15% during the forecast period. This region is home to most of the market's manufacturers, including Rapiscan and Viken Detection, which account for the most significant market share. These companies have developed unique methods for producing portable backscatter X-ray machines. Cross-border security and law enforcement are two significant consumers of this technology. For instance, Viken announced its VALOR project in June 2020, which offered refurbished HBI-120 portable X-ray imagers to small, underfunded police agencies for free or at a reduced price. The company aims to decrease or combat the first issues local police have when dealing with opioids.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to develop at a CAGR of 6.70%, generating USD 19.28 million during the projection period. Recent military exercises in the region also provide a ready market for handheld devices. Since it might be difficult for the troops of many Asian nations to locate buried landmines, IED and weapon detection are crucial components in preventing terrorist attacks. Despite improvements in India, Pakistan, and Afghanistan, South Asia was the region most impacted by terrorism in 2019. Other regional risks include trafficking prescription drugs, illegal tobacco, heroin, amphetamines, and other narcotics, and several customs violations. According to projections, local merchants will have a lot of opportunities in the Asia-Pacific region.

Europe, which includes countries like the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and Spain, is a large market for handheld backscatter X-ray machines. Due to the high frequency of drug smuggling in the region, law enforcement's implementation primarily benefits market vendors. Few companies that operate in Europe also benefit from being first to market in terms of competitive advantage. For instance, the Rapiscan MINI Z system is a pioneer in portable Z Backscatter imaging technology for detecting organic threats and illicit drugs. Customs officers and law enforcement officials can also use it to scan walls, furniture, car interiors, and other objects for explosives, drugs, and money, thanks to its portable design.

Based on end-user, the global handheld backscatter x-ray devices market is bifurcated into customs and border protection, law enforcement, critical infrastructure, military and defense, and others. The customs and border protection segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.20% over the forecast period.

The global handheld backscatter x-ray devices market's major key players are Rapiscan Systems Inc. (A Part of OSI Systems Inc.), Viken Detection (Formerly Heuresis Inc.), and Nutech Company Limited.





Global Handheld Backscatter X-Ray Devices Market: Segmentation

By End-User

Customs and Border Protection

Law Enforcement

Critical Infrastructure

Military and Defense

Other End-Users

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA





EXECUTIVE SUMMARY RESEARCH SCOPE & SEGMENTATION Research Objectives Market Definition Limitations & Assumptions Market Scope & Segmentation Currency & Pricing Considered MARKET OPPORTUNITY ASSESSMENT Emerging Regions / Countries Emerging Companies Emerging Applications / End Use Investment Landscape New Business Models / Revenue Streams TAM MARKET TRENDS Drivers Market Warning Factors Latest Macro Economic Indicators Geopolitical Impact Human Factors Technology Factors MARKET ASSESSMENT Porters Five Forces Analysis Value Chain Analysis Sales And Distribution Channel Analysis Trade Analysis Average Pricing Analysis Patent Analysis M & A Agreements & Collabration Analysis Cost Structure Analysis ESG TRENDS GLOBAL HANDHELD BACKSCATTER X-RAY DEVICES MARKET SIZE ANALYSIS Global Handheld Backscatter X-Ray Devices Market Introduction By End-User Introduction End-User By Value Customs And Border Protection By Value Law Enforcement By Value Critical Infrastructure By Value Military And Defense By Value Other End-Users By Value NORTH AMERICA MARKET ANALYSIS Introduction By End-User Introduction End-User By Value Customs And Border Protection By Value Law Enforcement By Value Critical Infrastructure By Value Military And Defense By Value Other End-Users By Value U.S. By End-User Introduction End-User By Value Customs And Border Protection By Value Law Enforcement By Value Critical Infrastructure By Value Military And Defense By Value Other End-Users By Value Canada EUROPE MARKET ANALYSIS Introduction By End-User Introduction End-User By Value Customs And Border Protection By Value Law Enforcement By Value Critical Infrastructure By Value Military And Defense By Value Other End-Users By Value U.K. By End-User Introduction End-User By Value Customs And Border Protection By Value Law Enforcement By Value Critical Infrastructure By Value Military And Defense By Value Other End-Users By Value Germany France Spain Italy Russia Nordic Benelux Rest Of Europe APAC MARKET ANALYSIS Introduction By End-User Introduction End-User By Value Customs And Border Protection By Value Law Enforcement By Value Critical Infrastructure By Value Military And Defense By Value Other End-Users By Value China By End-User Introduction End-User By Value Customs And Border Protection By Value Law Enforcement By Value Critical Infrastructure By Value Military And Defense By Value Other End-Users By Value Korea Japan India Australia Taiwan South East Asia Rest Of Asia-Pacific MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA MARKET ANALYSIS Introduction By End-User Introduction End-User By Value Customs And Border Protection By Value Law Enforcement By Value Critical Infrastructure By Value Military And Defense By Value Other End-Users By Value UAE By End-User Introduction End-User By Value Customs And Border Protection By Value Law Enforcement By Value Critical Infrastructure By Value Military And Defense By Value Other End-Users By Value Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa Egypt Nigeria Rest Of MEA LATAM MARKET ANALYSIS Introduction By End-User Introduction End-User By Value Customs And Border Protection By Value Law Enforcement By Value Critical Infrastructure By Value Military And Defense By Value Other End-Users By Value Brazil By End-User Introduction End-User By Value Customs And Border Protection By Value Law Enforcement By Value Critical Infrastructure By Value Military And Defense By Value Other End-Users By Value Mexico Argentina Chile Colombia Rest Of LATAM COMPETITIVE ASSESSMENT Adoption Matrix Handheld Backscatter X-Ray Devices Market Share By Manufacturers Handheld Backscatter X-Ray Devices Market Ranking By Revenue For Manufacturers Average Price By Manufacturers Vendor Footprint Analysis MARKET PLAYERS ASSESSMENT Rapiscan Systems Inc. (A Part Of OSI Systems Inc.) Overview Business Information Revenue ASP Gross Margin Swot Analysis Recent Developmments Viken Detection (Formerly Heuresis Inc.) Nutech Company Limited RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Data Secondary Data Major Secondary Sources Key Data From Secondary Sources Primary Data Key Data From Primary Sources Breakdown Of Primaries Secondary And Primary Research Key Industry Insights Market Size Estimation Bottom-Up Approach Top-Down Approach Market Projection Research Assumptions Assumptions Limitations Risk Assessment APPENDIX Discussion Guide Customization Options Related Reports DISCLAIMER





Market News

In August 2022, The Security division of OSI Systems, Inc. received a USD 22 million order for full service, maintenance, and spare parts support for various Rapiscan® cargo and vehicle inspection (CVI) systems deployed worldwide. "We are glad to provide repair and support on our existing cargo inspection systems in the field and look forward to aiding this customer's ongoing mission to defend borders," said Deepak Chopra, Chairman, and CEO of OSI Systems.

In June 2021, Viken Detection, a pioneer in x-ray imaging, chemical detection, and environmental analytical solutions, officially unveiled the FOXHOUND-HNATM. The Viken handheld narcotics analyzer's tri-mode capability and design are intended for general usage in law enforcement operations and are geared for drug interdiction.





