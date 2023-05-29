Handgun seized; two arrested in Mississauga drug investigation

The Halton Police have successfully seized a loaded prohibited 9mm Glock handgun and apprehended two male youths in an ongoing drug investigation. The operation, led by officers from the 1 District Street Crime Unit, unfolded on May 17 when they executed a search warrant at a residence in Mississauga.

During the search, the police confiscated a range of illicit items, including approximately 12 grams of cocaine, 1.1 grams of fentanyl, and roughly $10,000 CAD. However, the most alarming discovery was the loaded prohibited handgun, which has been secured as crucial evidence in the case.

Subsequently, the police took swift action and arrested two individuals in connection with the ongoing investigation. The first suspect is a 17-year-old male from Mississauga, who now faces a comprehensive list of charges. These include breach of a conditional sentence order, possession for trafficking both cocaine and fentanyl, unauthorized possession of a firearm, knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm, careless use of a firearm, possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm/ammunition, and possession of a firearm and ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.

The second suspect is a 16-year-old male, also from Mississauga, who is charged with possession for trafficking cocaine and fentanyl, unauthorized possession of a firearm, knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm, careless use of a firearm, and possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm/ammunition.

Both individuals were remanded in custody pending a scheduled bail hearing. It is worth noting that at the time of the 17-year-old's arrest, he was already subject to a Release Order that explicitly forbade him from possessing any firearms.

Laura Steiner, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Milton Reporter