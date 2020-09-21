Handcuffed in a Speed Trap: The Indelible Taste of Hate

When the cuffs came out and my head was slammed onto the hood of my rented car, I knew this was more than a traffic ticket. True, I was doing 40 in a 30 zone or something like that. I’m not sure. The signs changed so quickly and so often, some obscured by trees, it was hard to tell.

The first thing I learned was that handcuffs, if secured with a certain intent, hurt. The next thing I learned is that when this stuff starts to happen, reason gets you nowhere. Halfway into my 45 minutes in the backseat of a state trooper’s car on the road’s shoulder, in the rising heat of a mid-summer North Florida morning, the window cut open less than you might leave it for a dog, my sensible entreaties turned to indignation. “I am not a criminal!” I declared. I was assured that I was. (The charge: “Driving without a valid license.” A thought dawned. I did have those unpaid parking tickets; maybe my license had been suspended.) Gradually, as this lone Florida officer conducted what I later learned was an illegal search of my belongings, I began to grasp the nature of the situation.

He never actually said the word “Jew.” I’m not sure if he meant his spit to land on my face when he leaned in and over-pronounced my last name: Blumen-FELD. I got it when he expressed disdain for “how your people live in New York City” and explained that “our people do things differently.” I couldn’t hear what he and the two other cops who pulled up were saying. I could tell that they were laughing, and that one of them was pointing at me. Was this fun for them? I tried protesting again until he leaned in, giving me a clear view of the medal on his chest—“pistol expert”—while he told me, “Your people like to get really agitated. I wouldn’t do that. Things can get really bad here for someone like you.” After we arrived at the police station, I can’t say if seconds or minutes went by after the double doors shut on either side and it was just me and three cops in awkward silence. I didn’t really think a beat-down would start but no one would have heard. I began to understand how much handcuffs, combined with an inability to cut and run, mess with even an orderly mind.

I was fortunate. I made good use of my phone call. I had someone near enough to bring me the bail money (excessive, I thought). I knew that not only did I have a good job but that also, despite the fact that I was showing up for my very first day, my boss, the publisher of the magazine I was editing, had grown up in Florida. He understood. It helped a bit when he showed me a CNN exposé about Starke, Florida, detailing the town’s abusive speed-trap policies to raise public funds. The piece made no mention of bias. (That CNN link is now disabled, but a National Motorists Association page gives some testimony).

After returning home to Brooklyn, I showed up at the DMV to deal with my driver’s license. The woman behind the counter told me that my license was not suspended, had never been suspended, and that any computer search would have turned up nothing out of the ordinary. My rage was renewed. I fantasized about heading down to Starke, terrorizing this cop as he’d done to me. I thought more calmly about the violence I’m best equipped to inflict, with words. I would write an op-ed piece in a local newspaper, naming this officer and describing what he’d said and done. I would turn phrases that would pin his hands behind his back and make it hurt just like he did. A week had passed. The red lines on my wrists were still visible.

I decided to do nothing, to live my life. I also decided never to lose the foul taste of the vomit that issued from me late that night as I knelt before my boss’s toilet, after I’d caved in to the throbbing pain that had built in the back of my head. As I spat out food and then bile, I realized I’d been poisoned—forced to swallow distillations of hate and fear so pure and strong that my body simply rejected them.

More than 20 years later my mind clings to all that. My heart holds it close precisely because of my good fortune. Had I not had a brother to drive an hour or so with ready cash in hand, had I not had a good job to head off to, had I not had the perspective of a relatively privileged life, a life of white privilege, had those facts not lined up as they did and helped me to keep my mouth shut—then, as that cop had said, things would get bad really fast.

