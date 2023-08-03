11 timeless handbags to snag during Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is one of the biggest and best sale events of the summer. With deals on shoes, clothing, accessories, home products and more, there are a ton of hot items to score big on.
This massive sale is on until Aug. 7, so still have time to take full advantage of these savings.
And one part of the sale that you won’t want to skip over would have to be the handbag selection. Whether you’re already eyeing a new staple bag for fall, your trusty tote is on its last leg, or you’re in the mood to treat yourself, there is something for everyone — and every price point — at this sale. And with styles this versatile, you’ll be sure to be reaching for them for years to come.
A few standouts from the handbag sale section include Coach crossbody styles, totes from the likes of Kate Spade and other staple designs from Rebecca Minkoff and AllSaints. And if you’ve been looking to invest in a designer bag (or wallet), now is a great time seeing as big-name brands like Longchamp, Kurt Geiger London and Marc Jacobs are also included. Plus, several pieces of luggage are on sale for all of your summer travel needs.
Check out more than 10 price-slashed bags below, and be sure to add what you love to your online cart before it sells out!
Best Handbag Deals from Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale
This timeless crossbody is an absolute steal while it's almost $100 off. You can also detach the strap and use it as a clutch.
This gorgeous Cole Haan designs features tonal whipstitching and multiple straps.
Looking for a black bag you'll never get tired of? Look no further than this AllSaints crossbody.
A sleek belt bag is the perfect thing to bring along when traveling, going to a festival or running errands.
Bored of your square tote bag? Try out this slouchy shoulder bag from Aimee Kestenberg.
A Marc Jacobs bag is a total closet essential, and you'll get so much wear out of this cream design. You can also shop the design in black and peach.
This memorable Rebecca Minkoff bag has it all — funky hardware, eye-catching texture and comes in a unique color.
This spacious tote is the perfect work bag — it can fit your laptop, notebook and change of shoes.
You can also should this classic shoulder bag from Coach in white and black.
Carry this leather wallet as a chic clutch, or use the removable chain and wear it as a crossbody.
This simple and sturdy backpack features a fleece-lined laptop sleeve and padded straps.
