11 timeless handbags to snag during Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale

Julia Webb
·1 min read
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is one of the biggest and best sale events of the summer. With deals on shoes, clothing, accessories, home products and more, there are a ton of hot items to score big on.

Quick Overview
This massive sale is on until Aug. 7, so still have time to take full advantage of these savings.

And one part of the sale that you won’t want to skip over would have to be the handbag selection. Whether you’re already eyeing a new staple bag for fall, your trusty tote is on its last leg, or you’re in the mood to treat yourself, there is something for everyone — and every price point — at this sale. And with styles this versatile, you’ll be sure to be reaching for them for years to come.

A few standouts from the handbag sale section include Coach crossbody styles, totes from the likes of Kate Spade and other staple designs from Rebecca Minkoff and AllSaints. And if you’ve been looking to invest in a designer bag (or wallet), now is a great time seeing as big-name brands like Longchamp, Kurt Geiger London and Marc Jacobs are also included. Plus, several pieces of luggage are on sale for all of your summer travel needs.

Check out more than 10 price-slashed bags below, and be sure to add what you love to your online cart before it sells out!

Best Handbag Deals from Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale

Nordstrom

Coach Signature Coated Canvas Crossbody Bag

$130$225Save $95

This timeless crossbody is an absolute steal while it's almost $100 off. You can also detach the strap and use it as a clutch.

$130 at Nordstrom
Nordstrom

Cole Haan Mini Vartan Leather Shoulder Bag

$165$248Save $83

This gorgeous Cole Haan designs features tonal whipstitching and multiple straps.

$165 at Nordstrom
Nordstrom

AllSaints Captain Croc Embossed Leather Crossbody

$200$299Save $99

Looking for a black bag you'll never get tired of? Look no further than this AllSaints crossbody.

$200 at Nordstrom
Nordstrom

Dagne Dover Ace Neoprene Belt Bag

$66$95Save $29

A sleek belt bag is the perfect thing to bring along when traveling, going to a festival or running errands.

$66 at Nordstrom
Nordstrom

Aimee Kestenberg Convertible Leather Shoulder Bag

$150$228Save $78

Bored of your square tote bag? Try out this slouchy shoulder bag from Aimee Kestenberg.

$150 at Nordstrom
Nordstrom

Marc Jacobs Small Pillow Leather Crossbody Bag

$285$425Save $140

A Marc Jacobs bag is a total closet essential, and you'll get so much wear out of this cream design. You can also shop the design in black and peach.

$285 at Nordstrom
Nordstrom

Rebecca Minkoff Edie Whip Chain Faux Leather Crossbody

$125$248Save $123

This memorable Rebecca Minkoff bag has it all — funky hardware, eye-catching texture and comes in a unique color.

$125 at Nordstrom
Nordstrom

Kate Spade New York Medium Market Stripe Tote Bag

$180$298Save $118

This spacious tote is the perfect work bag — it can fit your laptop, notebook and change of shoes.

$180 at Nordstrom
Nordstrom

Coach Polished Pebble Leather Crossbody Bag

$199$295Save $96

You can also should this classic shoulder bag from Coach in white and black.

$199 at Nordstrom
Nordstrom

Kurt Geiger London Soho Leather Wallet on a Chain

$100$155Save $55

Carry this leather wallet as a chic clutch, or use the removable chain and wear it as a crossbody.

$100 at Nordstrom
Nordstrom

Hershel Supply Co. Pop Quiz Backpack

$63$90Save $27

This simple and sturdy backpack features a fleece-lined laptop sleeve and padded straps.

$63 at Nordstrom

