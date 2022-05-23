This hand sanitizer is so hydrating that my clean hands never feel dry

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

My hands are always so dry. I usually moisturize them at night, but during the day, I’m constantly washing my hands or using hand sanitizer. Yes, I’m a little bit of a germaphobe, but you would be too if you took the New York City subway. Nevertheless, I recently found Touchland’s Power Mist Hydrating Hand Sanitizer while waiting in the checkout line at Ulta — and I’m so glad I did.

The alcohol-based spray-on hand sanitizer contains aloe vera and lemon essential oil to hydrate and nourish skin while also killing 99.99% of germs. It dries super fast and never feels sticky, unlike some other hand sanitizing gels. My hands have never felt so soft and, of course, clean.

Touchland’s Power Mist comes in 12 refreshing scents plus one unscented option, so you can choose one that fits your style or mood. I went for the Aloe You scent, which features crisp notes of aloe vera, lime, apple and pear.

In addition to its hydration benefits and clean smell, I also really like Touchland’s packaging. The small rectangular bottle easily fits into all of my handbags, even the mini ones. And it never leaks.

According to the product description on Touchland’s website, each bottle is good for 500 sprays. I’ve had mine for about a month, and I have yet to need a refill. However, I’m considering getting a few more scents, like lavender or blue sandalwood.

You can get the Touchland Power Mist for $9 on the brand’s website, as well as on Ulta and Sephora’s websites. Use it before grabbing an ice cream cone, after petting cute dogs at the park, after using cash in a store or while traveling to a fun destination this summer.

