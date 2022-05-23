This hand sanitizer is so hydrating that my clean hands never feel dry

Ellie Conley
·2 min read

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

My hands are always so dry. I usually moisturize them at night, but during the day, I’m constantly washing my hands or using hand sanitizer. Yes, I’m a little bit of a germaphobe, but you would be too if you took the New York City subway. Nevertheless, I recently found Touchland’s Power Mist Hydrating Hand Sanitizer while waiting in the checkout line at Ulta — and I’m so glad I did.

The alcohol-based spray-on hand sanitizer contains aloe vera and lemon essential oil to hydrate and nourish skin while also killing 99.99% of germs. It dries super fast and never feels sticky, unlike some other hand sanitizing gels. My hands have never felt so soft and, of course, clean.

Touchland Power Mist Hydrating Hand Sanitizer, $9

Credit: Touchland
Credit: Touchland

Buy Now on Touchland

Buy Now on Ulta

Buy Now on Sephora

Touchland’s Power Mist comes in 12 refreshing scents plus one unscented option, so you can choose one that fits your style or mood. I went for the Aloe You scent, which features crisp notes of aloe vera, lime, apple and pear.

In addition to its hydration benefits and clean smell, I also really like Touchland’s packaging. The small rectangular bottle easily fits into all of my handbags, even the mini ones. And it never leaks.

According to the product description on Touchland’s website, each bottle is good for 500 sprays. I’ve had mine for about a month, and I have yet to need a refill. However, I’m considering getting a few more scents, like lavender or blue sandalwood.

You can get the Touchland Power Mist for $9 on the brand’s website, as well as on Ulta and Sephora’s websites. Use it before grabbing an ice cream cone, after petting cute dogs at the park, after using cash in a store or while traveling to a fun destination this summer.

If you liked this article, check out the popular olive oil brand that now makes a hydrating deodorant for smoother, better-smelling underarms.

The post This hand sanitizer is so hydrating that my clean hands never feel dry appeared first on In The Know.

More from In The Know:

The dentist-designed electric toothbrush that's 'better than the Philips Sonicare' is on sale right now

These 10 best-selling Supergoop! sunscreens are all 20% off for one more day

This is the No. 1 best mouthwash to completely get rid of bad breath for good

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canada drops 6-3 decision to Switzerland at world hockey championship

    HELSINKI — Dean Kukan and Nico Hischier scored power-play goals and Denis Malgin had two assists as Switzerland defeated Canada 6-3 on Saturday at the world hockey championship. Michael Fora, Jonas Siegenthaler, Pius Suter and Timo Meier - into an empty net - also scored for the unbeaten Swiss (5-0-0-0) at the Helsinki Ice Hall. Kent Johnson opened the scoring for the Canadians (4-0-0-1), who suffered their first loss of the preliminary round. Adam Lowry and Drake Batherson had the other goals a

  • Cozens hat trick leads Canada to 6-3 win over Kazakhstan at world championship

    HELSINKI — Dylan Cozens scored three times, including two power-play goals that put the game out of reach, as Canada posted a 6-3 win over Kazakhstan in a penalty-filled game Thursday at the world hockey championship. Damon Severson had the winning goal and two assists for Canada, which improved to 4-0 and set up a showdown with Switzerland (4-0) on Saturday for sole possession of first place in Group A. Drake Batherson had a goal and an assist and Adam Lowry had a power-play goal. Ryan Graves a

  • Stamkos, Kucherov lead Lightning past Panthers 5-1 in Game 3

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored two goals and Nikita Kucherov had a goal and three assists and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 5-1 to move to the brink of another trip to the Eastern Conference final on Sunday. Corey Perry and Erik Cernak also scored, and reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner Andrei Vasilevskiy had 34 saves to help the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions take a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Panthers, who had the NHL’s best record during the reg

  • Perron scores twice, Blues even series with 4-1 win over Avs

    DENVER (AP) — David Perron scored twice as St. Louis switched up its line combinations, Jordan Binnington made 30 saves and the Blues beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-1 on Thursday night to tie their second-round series at a game apiece. Jordan Kyrou added a goal and Brandon Saad sealed it with an empty-netter for the Blues as they rode another stellar performance from Binnington. The Blues goaltender stopped 51 shots during a 3-2 overtime loss in Game 1. Binnington's flashing his 2019 form, when a

  • Why the Battle of Alberta could stay a circus

    There won't be 15 goals every night, but the situation sets up for high-scoring, volatile games between the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers.

  • Defending champ Krejcikova loses to French foe in 1st round

    PARIS (AP) — Barbora Krejcikova arrived at the French Open as the defending champion in singles and doubles. She also was coming off a three-month absence from the tour because of an injured right elbow, so even her own expectations were rather modest. Krejcikova was right to be apprehensive — and on Monday, she become only the third woman in the professional era to exit in the first round at Roland Garros a year after earning the trophy. The second-seeded Krejcikova got off to a terrific start

  • Divided by hockey loyalties, Calgary brothers call truce for Battle of Alberta

    The Battle of Alberta is sparking a lot of rivalries across the province as fans get set for Game 2 of the Edmonton-Calgary series, and in some cases those rivalries run deep in families within the same household. Consider brothers Mark and Douglas Henri, who live in the northwest Calgary community of Royal Oak with their sister, mom and dad. The whole family cheers for the Calgary Flames, except for Mark, who is an Edmonton Oilers fan. "It's pretty hard. My entire family — that includes my aunt

  • Nashville tops Montreal 2-1, ups home unbeaten streak to 23

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hany Mukhtar scored the deciding goal to spark Nashville to a 2-1 victory over CF Montreal on Wednesday, upping Nashville's home unbeaten streak to 23 straight. Nashville's run ties the LA Galaxy (2014-15) for the third longest streak in MLS history. The Houston Dynamo (2011-13) hold the record with 30. Real Salt Lake had a 29-match run in 2009-11. Mukhtar’s game-winner came in the 51st minute, putting Nashville (5-4-3) on top 2-0. C.J. Sapong assisted on the goal. Alex M

  • Lehkonen scores twice to help Avalanche beat Blues 5-2

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Despite regaining the edge in their second-round series, the Colorado Avalanche aren't satisfied. Artturi Lehkonen scored twice, Darcy Kuemper stopped 29 shots and the Avalanche beat the St. Louis Blues 5-2 in Game 3 on Saturday night to take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series. Logan O'Connor, Nazem Kadri and Gabriel Landeskog also scored as the Avalanche bounced back from a 4-1 loss at home two nights earlier, and improved to 3-0 on the road in the postseason. “Of course it

  • US Soccer Hall of Fame inductees praise equal pay agreement

    FRISCO, Texas. (AP) — Shannon Boxx, Christie Pearce Rampone and Linda Hamilton all celebrated this week's landmark equal pay agreement with U.S. Soccer as the three women were enshrined Saturday in the National Soccer Hall of Fame. "As the women’s national team, we have always known we have a greater responsibility than just winning games. The newest contract is a testament to the work the past and the present players have done off the field," Boxx said. “As a Black athlete, I also felt the resp

  • Lightning up 3-0 in series, Panthers at brink of elimination

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored two goals and Nikita Kucherov had a goal and three assists and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 5-1 to move to the brink of another trip to the Eastern Conference final on Sunday. Corey Perry and Erik Cernak also scored, and reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner Andrei Vasilevskiy had 34 saves to help the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions take a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Panthers, who had the NHL’s best record during the reg

  • Edmonton Storm tackling stigma around women's football

    It's a cloudy Tuesday evening and the field west of Jasper Place High School is full of action. The Edmonton Storm of the Western Women's Canadian Football League (WWCFL) is riding high off a 24-21 victory over the Calgary Rage on May 14, the Edmonton club's first win of the 2022 season. Tonight, at practice, the focus is on tackles. Twenty-one athletes line up on the field as defensive co-ordinator Branden Modin calls out drills. Without hesitation, the women take each other to the ground. "You

  • CPL champion Pacific FC keeps rolling under coach James Merriman

    Defending CPL champion Pacific FC has not missed a beat this season, despite the departure of head coach Pa-Modou Kah and several key players after last year's successful title run. James Merriman, elevated from assistant to head coach, has Pacific atop the Canadian Premier League standings at 5-1-1 ahead of its date with visiting York United (2-2-2) on Friday night. "There was a lot of transition in the off-season. It can be tough and a lot of challenges," said Merriman. "The way that the group

  • Mark Giordano signs team-friendly two-year extension with Maple Leafs

    Mark Giordano is taking a discount to stay with the Maple Leafs.

  • Not much wind and a lot of Will as Zalatoris leads at PGA

    TULSA, Okla. (AP) — The wind finally relented Friday in the PGA Championship. Will Zalatoris never did. From the fairway or the rough, Zalatoris kept hitting the golf ball on the button at Southern Hills and took advantage of gentler conditions late in the afternoon for a 4-under 66, giving him a one-shot lead over Mito Pereira of Chile. The weekend will include Tiger Woods in his second straight major, a remarkable achievement in its own right. Playing on a battered right leg from his car crash

  • Frankfurt beats Rangers in shootout to win Europa League

    SEVILLE, Spain (AP) — Eintracht Frankfurt’s 42-year wait for a European trophy is over. The German club ended its title drought with a penalty shootout win over Rangers in the Europa League final on Wednesday. Goalkeeper Kevin Trapp came up with a big save at the end of extra time and another in the shootout to help give Frankfurt the 5-4 win on penalties. The game ended 1-1 after regulation and extra time. Colombia striker Rafael Borré, who scored a second-half equalizer for Frankfurt, converte

  • Nazem Kadri victim of racist attacks after Binnington collision, police get involved

    Nazem Kadri has been dealing with some hateful attacks since his collision with Jordan Binnington.

  • Canada's Kadeisha Buchanan wins Champions League again as Lyon beats Barcelona 3-1

    TURIN, Italy (AP) — Canadian defender Kadeisha Buchanan won the UEFA Women’s Champions League for the fifth time as Lyon beat defending champion Barcelona 3-1 in Saturday's final. Lyon, which won the trophy for a record-extending eighth time, was 3-0 up after just 33 minutes and cruised home. The French side has taken eight of the past 12 editions of the Women’s Champions League. Captain Wendie Renard, Sarah Bouhaddi and Eugénie Le Sommer have been part of all those successes. But Barcelona went

  • Giroud helps Milan secure 1st Serie A title in 11 years

    MILAN (AP) — AC Milan secured its first Serie A title in 11 years on Sunday with a 3-0 win at Sassuolo. The city of Milan is already swarming with a sea of celebrating red-and-black fans. Thousands of fans had started gathering in Milan's Piazza del Duomo, in front of the iconic cathedral, even before the Rossoneri clinched its 19th scudetto. And it was the man who thrives in the big occasions who helped Milan do it, as veteran forward Olivier Giroud scored twice to set his side on the way to th

  • Support cast guides Avs in Game 1 win, stars spark Lightning

    Sometimes, your top players aren’t at their peak and you still win. Exhibit A: Colorado defenseman and Norris Trophy finalist Cale Makar. Sometimes, your top players are your top players and you win handily. Exhibits B and C: Tampa Bay forward Nikita Kucherov along with goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy. With a little help from his friends, Makar and the Avalanche lead St. Louis 1-0 in their second-round series. With a combined effort, the the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Lightning took a