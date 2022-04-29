‘HAND OVER ALL THE MONEY’: Kansas City bank robber gets 7 years in prison

A Kansas City woman will spend 84 months in federal prison after she admitted to carrying out two Northland-area bank robberies last year, according to prosecutors.

Sarah T. Watkins, 42, was assigned the sentence by U.S. District Judge Gary A. Fenner during a hearing Thursday in Kansas City’s downtown federal courthouse. She pleaded guilty in November to a single count of armed robbery.

According to prosecutors, Watkins walked into the Central Bank in Claycomo on Feb. 1, 2021 and handed a note to a teller that said: “HAND OVER ALL THE MONEY AND I WON’T SHOOT.” Prosecutors said she then removed a gun from her purse and directed the teller to “Do it!”

The following day Watkins robbed the Capitol Federal Savings in Liberty, prosecutors said, and presented a note with the same language. She again allegedly brandished a firearm and demanded the teller turn over all the cash in the drawer.

Two days later, prosecutors said Kansas City police officers attempted to stop the getaway car, a white sedan that had been seen on bank surveillance cameras, and she led them on a high-speed pursuit. She was chased until she lost control of her car and crashed at East 21st and Walnut Streets.

Police arrested her after she fled on foot. As she was running away, prosecutors said Watkins reached into her waistband and then made the shape of a gun with her fingers and pointed at police officers.

During an interview with FBI agents later that night, Watkins admitted to robbing both banks.

Under the terms of her sentencing Thursday, Watkins was ordered to pay restitution to the bank. Both banks reported a combined loss of $2,736.