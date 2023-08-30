Hand-Dyed Textiles Inspire Stüssy's New Nike Vandal High Collab

Fresh off the back of its Fall/Winter 2023 lookbook release, Stüssy is getting back into its collaboration bag, unveiling a new team-up with none other than Nike.

Earlier this summer, the streetwear imprint announced a striking trio of Vandal High colorways, and now, Stüssy is revisiting the classic silhouette to introduce a special-edition, Japan-exclusive colorway.

Drawing inspiration from a hand-dyed textile from the Tokyo-based label, NOMA t.d., the kicks feature denim uppers, dyed in a rich indigo hue, accented with black piping outlining its laces, toe boxes and quarter panels. Elsewhere, the silhouette boasts a slew of more intricate details, including its signature Swooshes and side panels, crafted with pink and white hand-dyed patterns.

Rounding out the design is an all-over, "S" motif that features across the ankle straps, alongside Surfman insignia along the shoe's tongues.

Take a closer look at the Stüssy x Nike Vandal High above, available for purchase exclusively via Stüssy's Harajuku Chapter and website from September 1 at 11 a.m. JST.

