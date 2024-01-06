How To Hand-Dip Chocolates The Right Way

Rows of square dipped chocolates - Aj_watt/Getty Images

Making hand-dipped chocolates is a fun, delicious project, and they make great gifts too. But it's not as simple as just submerging squares of ganache in melted chocolate and calling it a day. Done incorrectly, those hand-dipped chocolates won't be evenly coated or look very good. If you're putting in the effort to prepare homemade chocolates and tempering chocolate to dip them in, you should be sure that your technique is top-notch.

So what's the key to dipping your handmade square chocolates the right way? When it comes to ganache, it's all about double dipping. This method takes longer because you need to allow the first dip to cool before proceeding with the second dip, but it's worth it. Not only will those double-dipped chocolates look great, but they'll also have just the right amount of chocolate coating for perfectly balanced flavor and texture.

Putting The Double-Dip Technique Into Action

Hand dipping truffles in chocolate - Leezsnow/Getty Images

Instead of dunking the entire square of ganache into the tempered chocolate, the double-dipping technique involves meticulously dipping it in a way to create a smooth top. This means submerging only the bottom and the sides in the first round. After allowing it to cool, the second dip covers the sides and top. This gives the chocolate full coverage and a (hopefully) perfect appearance.

Using wax or parchment paper to lay the chocolates on to cool works best. But remember if you're adding any garnishes on top (like flaked sea salt, for example), you want to do this before they cool. That way, whatever you're adding sticks and sets into the chocolate as it cools. Once fully cooled, you might want to trim any "feet" or excess chocolate that has collected around the bottom. Just grab a sharp paring knife to do this final -- optional -- aesthetic touch.

What Else Can You Hand-Dip In Chocolate?

Hand dipped peanut butter cremes - Nancy Hochmuth/Shutterstock

While squares of chocolate ganache are a classic shape for hand-dipped chocolates, there's much more you can do. Other types of candies are also ideal for hand dipping at home. Examples include holiday-inspired peppermint patties, peanut butter balls, truffles, candied ginger, and flavored nougat. Anything with a velvety soft or chewy texture is perfect for dipping in tempered chocolate that will firm up and create a delicious chocolatey shell. Hand-dipped chocolate isn't limited to milk or dark chocolate either. Branch out with white chocolate or even ruby chocolate.

Garnishing your hand-dipped chocolates is a great way to denote what's inside -- and hide any imperfections. Consider drizzling on a chocolate lattice, or topping with chocolate curls. Sprinkles are another great option, as are crushed nuts, powdered sugar, and coconut shavings. With so many choices, your hand-dipped chocolates will never run out of variety. Happy dipping!

