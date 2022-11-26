Hancock & Gore Full Year 2022 Earnings: EPS: AU$0.027 (vs AU$0.12 in FY 2021)

Hancock & Gore (ASX:HNG) Full Year 2022 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Net income: AU$5.60m (down 64% from FY 2021).

  • EPS: AU$0.027 (down from AU$0.12 in FY 2021).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Hancock & Gore shares are up 5.3% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 5 warning signs for Hancock & Gore (1 is significant) you should be aware of.

