The Hamptons house where Kevin Durant hosted potential suitors can be yours for $15 million

The house that helped create one of the greatest lineups in NBA history is on the market, and if you have about $15 million available, it can be all yours.

Kevin Durant made 189 Further Lane one of the most important NBA destinations of the era

During the summer of 2016, Kevin Durant was faced with a decision that would alter the course of both his career and the NBA. One of the most sought-after free agents in sports history, Durant wanted to be meeting his potential future teams in the Hamptons, and he eventually decided he would spend his 10-day, $100,000 rental at 189 Further Lane, a five-bedroom, 7,400-square-foot mansion one block from the Atlantic Ocean, per the New York Times.

Six teams — the Golden State Warriors, the San Antonio Spurs, the Miami Heat, the Los Angeles Clippers, the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Boston Celtics — came to pitch themselves for the then-seven-time All Star. The Celtics brought along Tom Brady. But it was the Warriors who won the bidding war with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala all in tow.

The Hamptons 5 is one of the toughest lineups the NBA has ever seen

Durant is one of the greatest scorers in NBA history, and the lanky forward also took his defense to another level this season, finishing seventh in the league in blocks per game. Putting him with the other four players who pitched to him in 2016 has made the Warriors nearly unstoppable. With two-time MVP Curry and Thompson making threes at an unprecedented rate, Green doing a little bit of everything and Iguodala remaining a key team defender and one of the smartest players in the game, it’s a tough group to score on and stop from scoring.

The Hamptons 5 lineup is posting a net rating of 34.4 this playoffs — the best mark by far — in 71 minutes played together.

What can $15 million get you?

The home, listed by Sotheby’s International Realty, offers a fitness room, a home theater, a library, a spa, hot tub and lap pool, three garage bays and much more. Jerry Seinfeld, Jann Wenner and Larry Gagosian all own homes on the road, and Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis’ childhood retreat also sits in the opposite direction.

The house that hosted Kevin Durant’s free agency courtship is on the market. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

