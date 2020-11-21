Hampton, Saint John schools confirm cases of COVID-19

New Brunswick's Department of Education says two more schools have cases of COVID-19.

One case is at Simonds High School in Saint John and the other at Hampton Middle School, a spokesperson confirmed.

Nine schools in the province now have confirmed cases of COVID-19, in addition to two universities.

Danielle Elliott, the department's communications director, said the school communities have been notified.

"School staff will contact affected families with more information should there be any impacts on learning," she said in an email.

Elliott would not say if classes will be affected on Monday.

The announcement follows a significant rise in the Saint John region, which is now under stricter, orange-level health rules. The area reported 16 new cases on Saturday, bringing it to 30 active cases.

Simonds High School has a student population of about 800 and 50 teaching staff, while Hampton Middle School has about 330 students, according to the district's website.

The most recent case in a school was reported on Oct. 31 at Townsview School in Woodstock.

Six schools in the Campbellton region (Zone 5) reported cases of COVID-19 during an outbreak in the area last month.