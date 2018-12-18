Hampton, North Alabama to face off in Big South opener
(STATS) - Incoming Big South members Hampton and North Alabama will play their first conference game against each other during the 2019 season.
The Big South announced its conference schedule on Tuesday. Each team will play seven conference games for the first time.
Included is Hampton hosting North Alabama on Oct. 5. In addition, Campbell will host Presbyterian, which is departing from the FCS conference after the 2019 season, on that first weekend of Big Sky play.
Two-time defending champ Kennesaw State, which has reached the FCS quarterfinals the last two seasons, will play its biggest conference games at home against Charleston Southern (Oct. 12) and Monmouth (Nov. 2).
---=
2019 Big South Football Conference Schedule
Saturday, Oct. 5
Presbyterian at Campbell
North Alabama at Hampton
Saturday, Oct. 12
Charleston Southern at Kennesaw State
Hampton at Gardner-Webb
Presbyterian at Monmouth
Saturday, Oct. 19
Hampton at Campbell
Charleston Southern at North Alabama
Gardner-Webb at Monmouth
Kennesaw State at Presbyterian
Saturday, Oct. 26
Campbell at Gardner-Webb
Monmouth at Charleston Southern
North Alabama at Kennesaw State
Saturday, Nov. 2
Campbell at North Alabama
Charleston Southern at Gardner-Webb
Presbyterian at Hampton
Monmouth at Kennesaw State
Saturday, Nov. 9
Kennesaw State at Campbell
Hampton at Charleston Southern
Gardner-Webb at Presbyterian
North Alabama at Monmouth
Saturday, Nov. 16
Monmouth at Campbell
Charleston Southern at Presbyterian
North Alabama at Gardner-Webb
Kennesaw State at Hampton
Saturday, Nov. 23
Campbell at Charleston Southern
Gardner-Webb at Kennesaw State
Hampton at Monmouth
Presbyterian at North Alabama