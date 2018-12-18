Hampton, North Alabama to face off in Big South opener

(STATS) - Incoming Big South members Hampton and North Alabama will play their first conference game against each other during the 2019 season.

The Big South announced its conference schedule on Tuesday. Each team will play seven conference games for the first time.

Included is Hampton hosting North Alabama on Oct. 5. In addition, Campbell will host Presbyterian, which is departing from the FCS conference after the 2019 season, on that first weekend of Big Sky play.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Two-time defending champ Kennesaw State, which has reached the FCS quarterfinals the last two seasons, will play its biggest conference games at home against Charleston Southern (Oct. 12) and Monmouth (Nov. 2).

---=

2019 Big South Football Conference Schedule

Saturday, Oct. 5

Presbyterian at Campbell

North Alabama at Hampton

Saturday, Oct. 12

Charleston Southern at Kennesaw State

Hampton at Gardner-Webb

Presbyterian at Monmouth

Saturday, Oct. 19

Hampton at Campbell

Charleston Southern at North Alabama

Gardner-Webb at Monmouth

Kennesaw State at Presbyterian

Saturday, Oct. 26

Campbell at Gardner-Webb

Monmouth at Charleston Southern

North Alabama at Kennesaw State

Saturday, Nov. 2

Campbell at North Alabama

Charleston Southern at Gardner-Webb

Presbyterian at Hampton

Monmouth at Kennesaw State

Saturday, Nov. 9

Kennesaw State at Campbell

Hampton at Charleston Southern

Gardner-Webb at Presbyterian

North Alabama at Monmouth

Saturday, Nov. 16

Monmouth at Campbell

Charleston Southern at Presbyterian

North Alabama at Gardner-Webb

Kennesaw State at Hampton

Saturday, Nov. 23

Campbell at Charleston Southern

Gardner-Webb at Kennesaw State

Hampton at Monmouth

Presbyterian at North Alabama