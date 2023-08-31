Hampton Court Palace advises visitors how to avoid Ulez camera

Hampton Court Palace is outside the Ulez area but visitors could be charged if they take a wrong turn - PaulMaguire/iStock Editorial

Visitors to the Historic Royal Palaces have been given tips on how to dodge Sadiq Khan’s ultra-low emission zone (Ulez) cameras.

The charity that runs the unoccupied royal houses told motorists visiting Hampton Court Palace in south-west London that they “will not be seen” by the Mayor of London’s cameras if they turn left when they exit.

Drivers of older polluting vehicles who enter the Ulez area, which was expanded to all 32 London boroughs this week despite ferocious opposition, are required to pay a £12.50 daily fee.

It comes as the backlash to the Labour mayor’s scheme continued to intensify, with a newly-installed Ulez camera catching mourners attending funerals in a cemetery the latest to be torn down by vandals.

The road leading into Hampton Court Palace’s car park in the London borough of Richmond upon Thames remains outside the Ulez area, but the route drivers must use upon exiting the venue falls within it.

On Thursday morning, the “plan your journey” section of the 16th-century palace’s website said: “The exit of the car park onto Hampton Court Road emerges into the charging zones.

“However, left-turning, non-compliant cars exiting the palace car park back out of London will not be seen by Ulez camera (located further north along the road) unless they re-enter the Ulez zone elsewhere with a non-compliant vehicle.

“While the positioning of any camera could change, TfL (Transport for London) has no future plans to review this location.”

The information had been removed from the website by Thursday afternoon, but Historic Royal Palaces tweeted that visitors who turn left out of the car park “will not be seen by the enforcement camera and will not be charged”.

Hampton Court Palace, on the north bank of the River Thames, was a residence of King Henry VIII and now attracts more than half a million visitors a year.

TfL has installed almost 1,900 Ulez cameras in the expanded area, which are used to charge drivers of non-compliant vehicles signed up for automatic payments, and issue £180 fines to those who have not enrolled in the programme and fail to pay the daily fee when required.

However, self-styled “blade runner” vigilantes have been attempting to thwart the expansion by ripping cameras down from posts, clipping their wires, covering lenses and spray painting them.

In the latest attack, a Ulez camera that was installed just 150 yards away from a cemetery and crematorium near Upminster, in east London, just 1.5 miles from the edge of the boundary, was torn down on Wednesday night with its post snapped in half.

But hours later, by 9am on Thursday, locals claimed that workers had rushed to fix the camera and turn it back on.

One neighbour of Upminster Cemetery told The Telegraph: “I think it’s absolutely terrible, disgusting, and so does everybody else in this area, hence why they keep getting smashed up. I just think it’s funny how they can fix this so quickly but we’ve still got potholes in the road from three years ago, but it shows their priorities I suppose.”

Some mourners had criticised the “cynical” location of the camera, meaning they will be charged £12.50 to visit their loved ones’ graves unless they use Mr Khan’s scrappage scheme.