Man suspected of shooting James Nash 'believed author was a secret agent'

A man suspected of shooting a children’s author before dying in a motorcycle accident as he was pursued by the police had come to believe his victim was a government agent and was spying on him, it has been claimed.

Alex Sartain, 34, died as he tried to flee on his motorcycle after apparently shooting his neighbour James Nash at his cottage in a small Hampshire village.

Nash, a parish councillor, suffered head injuries and has been described by police as being critically ill. Nash’s wife, Sarah, a scientist, received minor injuries in the attack.

Detectives are continuing to try to pin down the motive for the shooting, which took place in the village of Upper Enham, near Andover, on Wednesday afternoon.

But a neighbour who knows the Sartain family claimed that Sartain had mental health issues and falsely believed Nash was keeping him under surveillance.

Tony Bennett, 55, who owns a bodyshop and restoration business in the village, said he spoke to Sartain the day before the shooting and he seemed agitated.

He said: “I saw Alex the day before and he pointed at Mr Nash’s house and said: ‘They are trying to get me sectioned.’

“Because Mr Nash used to work in aerospace, Alex got it in his head that this guy works for the government. He had it in his head that he was being spied on.”

Sartain was a mechanic by trade and was jailed in 2016 for a theft committed while on a suspended sentence for assault and for driving under the influence of drugs. His social media pages show he was interested in figures connected to Nazi Germany and once wrote: “I come with a warning label.”

Police have not said what weapon was used in the attack but some local people have claimed it was a homemade shotgun.

Phil North, the leader of Test Valley borough council, said officers were confident the deceased motorcycle rider was the perpetrator of the shooting.

Describing Nash as a “hands-on” councillor, North said: “I know James well and have worked with him on a number of projects. I’m still utterly shocked at this terrible incident.

“James is such a kind-hearted individual who cares deeply for his community. He is also a talented children’s author and illustrator and I was extremely touched last year when one of the dedications in his latest book was to my newborn daughter.”

He added: “My thoughts remain with James and his family. I hope and pray that he makes a recovery. We’re all with you, James.”

Hampshire police said investigations were at an early stage but they did not believe there were any outstanding suspects.

Sartain is believed to have initially fled the scene on foot before trying to get away on a motorbike. He was involved in a fatal crash on an A-road about 3 miles from Nash’s home.

Nash, who is also an artist, has written children’s books including the self-illustrated The Winter Wild.

Kit Malthouse, the MP for north-west Hampshire, who is also the minister for crime and policing, said he had been briefed by a senior officer and that his thoughts were with the family.

The fatal motorcycle crash has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).