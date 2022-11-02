New Hampshire Senate race: Maggie Hassan, Don Bolduc to debate in lead up to Election Day

Rachel Looker, David Jackson, Ken Tran, Steven Porter and Ian Lenahan, USA TODAY
·4 min read
Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., on Oct. 11, 2022, in Rochester, N.H., left, and Don Bolduc, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in New Hampshire, Oct. 5, 2022, in Auburn, N.H. (AP Photo)
Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., on Oct. 11, 2022, in Rochester, N.H., left, and Don Bolduc, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in New Hampshire, Oct. 5, 2022, in Auburn, N.H. (AP Photo)

New Hampshire Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan and Republican Don Bolduc face off Wednesday night for a rematch after the two U.S. Senate candidates went head-to-head in a debate last week.

Incumbent Hassan and GOP challenger Bolduc will debate less than one week before Election Day.

The debate is the first since Bolduc received an endorsement from former President Donald Trump. In a Truth Social post earlier this week, Trump called the candidate a "strong and proud 'Election Denier,' a big reason that he won the nomination."

The candidates have sparred over inflation, 2020 election fraud and abortion.

The competitive Senate race will determine if Hassan serves another term. The Senate is currently split 50-50, with Vice President Kamala Harris giving Democrats the tie-breaking vote.

When is the debate?

The live debate will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 8 p.m. It is scheduled to last one hour.

- Rachel Looker

How to watch?

The debate will air live on WMUR-TV and on WMUR.com.

- Rachel Looker

New Hampshire Democratic Senate candidate, Gov. Maggie Hassan waves to supporters during an election night rally in Manchester, N.H., early Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016.
New Hampshire Democratic Senate candidate, Gov. Maggie Hassan waves to supporters during an election night rally in Manchester, N.H., early Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016.

Which Republicans have backed Bolduc?

In addition to Trump's endorsement earlier this week, more Republicans have thrown their support behind Bolduc now that Election Day is nearing.

New Hampshire Republican Gov. Chris Sununu changed his stance on Bolduc, calling him a “conspiracy theory extremist” in August but now vowing to support him.

Rick Scott, a Florida senator and chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, called Bolduc a "true patriot." At a recent campaign event in New Hampshire, Scott told voters he was there to make sure Bolduc is elected the next senator.

More: Confident Republicans unify behind Bolduc, other candidates once seen as risky

- Rachel Looker

Hassan receives backing from Jill Biden

First lady Jill Biden visited New Hampshire Saturday to campaign for Democrats on the ballot, including Hassan. 

Biden emphasized the Senate race, saying the choice between Hassan and Bolduc couldn’t be any more stark.

“Every election is important, but we know that in the midterms especially, it could come down to just a handful of votes,” Biden said.

More: Jill Biden pushes for Hassan, Democrats in Portsmouth as election nears

- Rachel Looker, Steven Porter

New Hampshire Democrats focus on abortion

New Hampshire’s current race for U.S. Senate could have major implications for abortion rights nationwide if voters pick Bolduc over incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan, according to state Democratic leaders.

Polling suggests most Granite Staters will respond positively to messages in favor of abortion rights. What’s less clear is how voters with nuanced views on this topic will make sense of a partisan debate that directly involves shifting policies at both the state and federal levels.

Hassan v. Bolduc: Why Democrats in NH are focused on abortion. What do voters think?

While Democrats argue Republicans intend to clamp down on women’s access to reproductive health care, Republicans contend that Democrats have staked out a position that’s too extreme.

- Rachel Looker, Stephen Porter

Previously: Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, eliminating constitutional right to abortion

Candidates answer questions at candidate forum

Hassan and Bolduc took questions from business owners and members of the Chamber Collaborative of Greater Portsmouth at a candidate forum Oct. 25.

Bolduc called out the Hassan campaign’s “attack” advertisements about him, stating continued political “divisiveness” recently led to an incident when another driver began following his car.

More: Bolduc, Hassan face questions from Seacoast business owners. Here's how they responded.

“I will tell you all the ads out there about me from my opponent are lies. It’s not true. The (lack of) civility out there, I feel and I see, and it’s wrong,” he said. “And I will not lower myself to that level. I will not do that. You deserve better in your public servants.”

Hassan labeled Bolduc as “possibly the most extreme opponent nominee for the United State Senate that New Hampshire has seen in modern history.”

The first-term senator additionally cast doubt that Bolduc would accept the results of the upcoming election if he loses.

- Rachel Looker, Ian Lenahan 

New Hampshire Republican U.S. Senate candidate Don Bolduc chats with supporters during a primary night campaign gathering, Tuesday Sept. 13, 2022, in Hampton, N.H.
New Hampshire Republican U.S. Senate candidate Don Bolduc chats with supporters during a primary night campaign gathering, Tuesday Sept. 13, 2022, in Hampton, N.H.

