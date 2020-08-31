Hammerhead Karoo 2 - first look

We reviewed the Hammerhead Karoo GPS back in September last year and came away feeling impressed by what it offered users in terms of a holistic cycling computer experience.

As one of the best cycling computers available, it hit all the markers when it came to its high-definition screen, intuitive functionality, advanced mapping and GPS capabilities but was ultimately let down by the market's propensity for smaller, slimmer units.

In an attempt to address some of these concerns Hammerhead has gone back to the proverbial drawing board and redefined the concept altogether with its latest offering, the Karoo 2. Having teased the unit a couple of months back Hammerhead sent us a final engineering prototype to sample ahead of its official release in late October.

Here's what we've learned so far.

Design and aesthetics

It must be noted that the Hammerhead Karoo 2 pictured here is an engineering prototype and is not 100 per cent representative of the final product. Attributes such as the paint finish, colour, button texture and feel will be significantly different and more refined. For starters, the embossed Hammerhead logo on the top edge of the unit will be filled with metallic silver detailing and the unit's overall colour will most likely feature a darker grey or black finish.

The most notable change comes in the form of the Karoo 2's dimensions and weight - it's 40% smaller and 33% lighter than before, and tips the scales at a mere 125g (actual weight). In fact, according to Hammerhead founder and CEO, Piet Morgan, the new model is more in line with what the company originally envisaged for Karoo 1.

The limiting factor with Karoo 1 came in the form of the battery, power requirements and internal titanium skeleton - all of which made it difficult to produce on a smaller scale hence the previous model's larger proportions.

With Karoo 2, however, the engineers and designers were able to radically reduce the unit's dimensions without sacrificing much of the screen real estate - in fact, in terms of height the screen remains on par with the Karoo 1, the only significant difference being that it's a touch narrower which does nothing to limit the user experience.

Like its forebear Karoo 2 is built around its high-definition touchscreen. The 3.2in/82mm display is finished in a responsive, scratch-resistant DragonTrail glass for improved resilience and user experience - even in wet weather.

