Hamiltons take homegrown story of National Hunt season to Cheltenham

Greg Wood in Great Bavington
·4 min read

If Ann Hamilton were a commercial trainer, her base in Northumberland might be a little easier to find. It would just be a case of looking for a queue of people eager to send her a horse, and following it all the way to her front door.

As it is, even a taxi driver who has been working the area for the last 20 years has never been asked to find Great Bavington before. What is, by some measures at least, the most successful National Hunt stable in the country this season feels as if it is not so much on the path less travelled as at the end of a road to nowhere.

Related: Talking Horses: Lively Citizen can lift the Imperial Cup at generous odds

And the Hamiltons, you soon sense, would not have it any other way. Ann Hamilton, who celebrated her 70th birthday this past week, was “born just down the road” and has only one owner in her yard: her 74-year-old husband, Ian. Claywalls farm, which was originally owned by Ann’s father, has been their home since they were married, 42 years ago. “My family moved up here from County Durham and we went out hunting together, that’s how we met,” Ian says. “It took nine years to catch her, she went that fast on her pony.” These days, the 500-acre farm is home to 1,000 sheep, 300 cattle, five racehorses and, for the last two years, the most impressive strike rate in the game. Last year’s stats were outstanding, with 12 winners from 37 runners. This year, though, the numbers are off the chart.

Led by Tommy’s Oscar, who will line up in the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham on Tuesday, Ann’s tiny string has won a dozen races from 28 starts, a remarkable strike rate of 43%, earning a total of £222,761 in prize money. It is enough to make Ian the fourth-most successful owner in British jumping this season, with an ambitious tilt at a £250,000 first prize next week still to come. It is the polar opposite of normal service in modern jump racing, when the same handful of trainers with three-figure strings divide up the big prizes among themselves.

As the couple talk about their successes so far and their hopes for more to come, the conversation flits seamlessly from one to the other and back again.

Tommy&#39;s Oscar has won his last four starts ahead of the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham
Tommy's Oscar has won his last four starts ahead of the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham. Photograph: Simon Marper/PA

“It’s sheer dedication,” Ian says. “We’re out there with the horses when other trainers can’t do it, because they’ve got so many. We start at six in the morning and the last feed is eight o’clock [at night], and it’s usually after nine when Ann comes in.

“That’s every day, seven days a week. I do the cattle and sheep and Ann does the horses, and if I need a hand, she helps me, and if she needs a hand, I help her.” There is no room for downtime or holidays. “People might think we’re mad but it’s the way we’ve always done it,” Ann says. “Luckily, neither of us is bothered. Racing’s our holiday, and we’ll be dying to get back after Cheltenham on Wednesday.”

Their desperation to be at home with their horses and livestock faced a serious challenge last November, when Storm Arwen swept across the country. “We’d hired a minibus to take the whole family to Newcastle the night before the Fighting Fifth,” Ian says, “because Ann was getting an award for trainer of the year. We went back to a friend about six miles away, and borrowed a quad bike off them to get back. Trees were down all over, it took us two hours to do six miles.”

Ann admits: “We shouldn’t have done it, but we were just so worried about everything at home.”

The horse that could take their season’s earnings close to half a million pounds at Cheltenham next week has a box in a converted cow shed behind the farmhouse. Tommy’s Oscar has won his last four starts, working his way through handicaps to take the Grade Two Champion Hurdle Trial at Haydock Park last time out, and while Honeysuckle, the defending champion and odds-on favourite, is a fresh and very daunting opponent, they are in no mood to back away now.

Ann says: “I’ve only had one runner at the Festival before, and I swore I’d never go back.” Ian continues: “It was all the people and noise, he didn’t eat or settle and this one might not either, it’s a funny thing going away overnight. It’s the hill and crowd that’s worrying us.”

Even a fairytale win for Tommy’s Oscar in the Champion Hurdle itself, however, would not change the way they do things on the family farm. “Ann’s had any amount of opportunities to train horses for anybody, but she’ll not do it,” Ian says. “She says she’s got one twisty owner and she doesn’t need any more.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • CBC Sports panel: Breaking the bias in women's sports

    Figure skater Maddie Schizas delivered multiple personal-best performances in her Olympic debut last month to help Canada place fourth in the team event. But how much will Canadians see of the 19-year-old and other women in sport before the 2026 Winter Games? "Every four years [at the Olympics] is not enough to see women's sports in the spotlight," said the reigning Canadian women's champion from Oakville, Ont., who also placed 19th in the women's program in Beijing. On Tuesday, Schizas took a b

  • 5 interesting facts about Sao Paulo FC

    Are you a fan of Sao Paulo FC? Here are few interesting facts about the club.

  • The Raptors Development Game

    When it comes to Scottie Barnes, Gary Trent Jr., OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet and Nick Nurse, what's one thing you would like to see them develop before next season? Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast.

  • Leafs' demons won't discriminate based on playoff opponent

    Unlike other NHL powerhouses, the Maple Leafs appear vulnerable to defeat against any opponent so where they finish in the standings may not ultimately be as important as exercising Toronto's postseason demons.&nbsp;

  • Gary Trent Jr. thinks ‘sky is the limit’ for Raptors

    Gary Trent Jr. addressed the media after his 42-point performance against the Suns. The Raptors guard spoke about having Fred VanVleet back in the lineup, how offensive rebounding is contagious, and what he feels Toronto can accomplish as the season winds down. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Drama feels different in Toronto & Vancouver ahead of trade deadline

    Amidst rumours of the Leafs making a move for J.T. Miller, Canucks fans are split on whether their team should re-sign the star forward who turns 29 next week. It's never quiet in Toronto or Vancouver.&nbsp;

  • FIFA lets foreign players, coaches leave Russian clubs until June

    FIFA intervened to allow foreign players and coaches based in Russia to leave their clubs on Monday, although only for the rest of the season. Clubs in other countries will be allowed to sign up to two players who had been at clubs in Russia or Ukraine outside of the normal transfer window periods. Ukraine's league has been suspended since war engulfed the country, and its players are also allowed to temporarily leave until June 30. FIFPRO and the organization representing the world's soccer lea

  • Jack Eichel felt like Sabres were 'toying' with him over surgery, captaincy

    Golden Knights star Jack Eichel spoke on his "messy" fallout with the Sabres ahead of his highly-anticipated return to Buffalo.

  • Fred VanVleet on return: 'Happy to be back doing what I love'

    The heart and sole of the Raptors returned to the lineup versus the Spurs after a five-game absence, dropping 26 points and looking like he didn't miss a beat. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Wings put alternate captain Danny DeKeyser on waivers for his birthday

    Veteran Red Wings defenseman Danny DeKeyser was gifted a not-so-special birthday present from the only franchise he's ever known.

  • Ristolainen extension another sign of the Flyers' dysfunction

    Chuck Fletcher doubled down on a mistake, signing the underwhelming defender to a five-year extension when the Flyers are clearly in need of a reset.

  • Whitecaps COO steps down as investigation into soccer club continues

    A longtime Vancouver Whitecaps executive has resigned from her position, but will co-operate with an investigation into how the soccer club handled sexual misconduct allegations against two former women's team coaches, according to club leadership. Rachel Lewis left her position as chief operating officer "to pursue other opportunities," Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster said in a written statement. "She was an important member of the club's leadership team since 2003 and we wish her all the best in t

  • Dominik Hasek still wants all Russian NHLers suspended, calls for donations

    Dominik Hasek isn't backing down from his controversial opinion.

  • How Scottie Barnes took over vs. Spurs

    The Toronto Raptors were in tough against a stingy Spurs team through 24 minutes, but they really ramped it up in the second half, led by rookie Scottie Barnes. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • NHL leaders: Will they or won't they?

    As NHL Twitter comes alive to debate award nominations, Julian asks the Zone Time crew, 'Will they or won't they?' Can Auston Matthews break the 60 goal mark? Will Connor McDavid reach 120 points despite the Oilers struggles? And can the great ageing 8 score 50 goals this season?

  • Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic surrenders all-time absurd goal

    Wings netminder Alex Nedeljkovic somehow swatted a wide, bouncing puck through his own legs for one of the absolute weirdest goals you'll ever see.

  • How a skydiving routine helped calm Canadian Tyler Turner's nerves en route to Paralympic gold

    Canada's Tyler Turner was feeling a little jittery ahead of his first-ever Paralympic snowboard cross big final. Naturally, he turned his mind to skydiving. "It took me completely away from the stress of racing because that can get to you," Turner said. "[Coach Greg Picard] and I were planning skydives right in the start gate for 20 minutes before. … Talk about making a dive plan and plan the jump, jump the plan." The plan paid off. Turner won the gold medal, five years after a skydiving crash c

  • ‘It doesn’t help’: Nick Nurse on woeful free-throw shooting

    Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse discusses the offensive struggles and defence against the Cavaliers. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Gabriel Landeskog sounds off on an awful night for NHL refs

    It wasn’t a banner night for NHL officials across the board Thursday evening.

  • Flyers invest five more years into underperforming Rasmus Ristolainen

    The Philadelphia Flyers doubled down on a mistake, extending Rasmus Ristolainen by five seasons.