Hamilton's Forge FC signs Cameroon international defender Bertrand Owundi

Hamilton's Forge FC has made Cameroon international defender Bertrand Owundi its first international signing.

Owundi, 25, signed with Minnesota United last February but didn't see time with the MLS club, instead playing for its USL affiliate, the Charlotte Independence.

"Bertrand is a very good addition to our ongoing roster build. He brings a solid mentality to our defensive core and valuable experience on the international stage," Forge FC head coach and technical director Bobby Smyrniotis said in a statement. "His ability on the ball, along with his strong defensive qualities, will fit in well with our group."

The six-foot-two, left-sided defender signed with Minnesota on a free transfer from Cameroon's Rainbow FC.

Owundi joins Canadians Kyle Bekker, Chris Nanco, Tristan Borges and Marcel Zajac on the Forge FC roster. The Hamilton side also has U-Sports prospects Jace Kotsopoulos, Aboubacar Sissoko and Mark Mandekic.

The seven-team Canadian Premier League is set to kick off its inaugural season in late April.

Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press