Hamilton Tiger-Cats not optimistic about injury to receiver Jalen Saunders

HAMILTON — Head coach June Jones isn't optimistic about receiver Jalen Saunders returning to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats anytime soon.

Saunders was carried off the field with an apparent knee injury in the second quarter of Hamilton's 42-28 home win over the Toronto Argonauts on Monday and didn't return.

On Wednesday, Jones suggested Saunders' injury was season-ending.

"I think we got bad news," Jones told reporters at Tim Hortons Field. "I'm not sure exactly what it all entails but it sounds like he's out for the year."

Hamilton (5-6) will face Toronto (3-7) in the Labour Day rematch Saturday afternoon at BMO Field.

The five-foot-nine, 171-pound Saunders was enjoying a solid 2018 campaign with 45 catches for 739 yards and two TDs. Saunders, 25, had 76 catches for 1,170 yards and four touchdowns last season, his first with Hamilton.

It's the second significant blow to Hamilton's receiving corps in consecutive games. Speedster Chris Williams suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in the Ticats' 25-24 home win over Edmonton on Aug. 23.

Receiver Brandon Banks, who had nine catches for 135 yards and two TDs against Toronto, said losing both Williams and Saunders is big for Hamilton's offence.

"It's tough losing those two kinds of guys," he said. "We know what Chris Williams brings to the table and Jalen was having a great season.

"He's one of the best young receivers that I know and have been around."

