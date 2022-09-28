Hamilton Thorne's (CVE:HTL) Returns On Capital Not Reflecting Well On The Business

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. However, after investigating Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Hamilton Thorne:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.055 = US$3.3m ÷ (US$70m - US$9.3m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, Hamilton Thorne has an ROCE of 5.5%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Medical Equipment industry average of 9.2%.

In the above chart we have measured Hamilton Thorne's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Hamilton Thorne doesn't inspire confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 10%, but since then they've fallen to 5.5%. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

What We Can Learn From Hamilton Thorne's ROCE

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Hamilton Thorne. And long term investors must be optimistic going forward because the stock has returned a huge 116% to shareholders in the last five years. So should these growth trends continue, we'd be optimistic on the stock going forward.

