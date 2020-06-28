‘Hamilton’ Teaser Video Advances Disney+ Debut Of Filmed Version Of Broadway Smash
A special teaser video is out celebrating the forthcoming debut of the filmed version of Broadway smash hit Hamilton, which bows July 3 on Disney+.
The Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical was filmed at The Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway in June of 2016 and stars Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson; Renée Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler; Jonathan Groff as King George; Christopher Jackson as George Washington; Jasmine Cephas Jones as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds; Lin-Manuel Miranda as Alexander Hamilton; Leslie Odom, Jr. as Aaron Burr; Okieriete Onaodowan as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison; Anthony Ramos as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton; and Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton.
Filming was produced by RadicalMedia. Hamilton’s book, music, and lyrics are by Lin-Manuel Miranda, with direction by Thomas Kail.
Hamilton is inspired by the book Alexander Hamilton by Ron Chernow and produced by Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Jeffrey Seller, with Sander Jacobs and Jill Furman serving as executive producers.
