Hamilton-style musical marks Antrim girl out as 'major talent'

Keira Aiken has wanted to write a musical for some time and found the inspiration in her attic

Keira Aiken was just 14 years old when she drafted the script and composed the music for Bully - A New Musical.

Now the County Antrim teenager's work - a contemporary musical in the style of mega-smash Hamilton - is set to hit the stage, with Keira being hailed as a "major new talent" by the author whose book the musical is based on.

The schoolgirl, now 15, said she found the book - Bully by Yvonne Coppard - in a box in the attic of her home.

And inspiration was born.

"I knew I wanted to write a musical for a really long time but I didn't know what to base it on," she told BBC News NI.

Keira (left) - believes her musical will strike a chord with teenagers

"I thought it might be easier if I had a story already to start from and I thought the novel would be a really great place to start.

"The themes, I think, would resonate with young people."

Keira, who is studying for her GCSEs, contacted the author to get her permission to give the book a modern-day musical makeover.

Ms Coppard said she was "immediately impressed by her ideas, her dedication and confidence".

"Taking a novel and seeing it through to the stage as a musical is a huge creative leap, even for a seasoned composer/director," she said.

Bully - A New Musical will be performed in Larne this month

"I am absolutely delighted that Keira has pulled it off and I wish the production every success.

"I have a feeling that the audience will be witnessing the birth of a major new talent."

Shades of Hamilton

Rehearsals are now taking place for the musical to be performed at the McNeill Theatre in Larne on Saturday 25 February.

Ryan Moffett from Uplift Performing Arts said it was the first time a teenager had written a script and composed the music for one of his productions.

"Whenever I first received the script I was very impressed - it was a fantastic achievement for a then 14-year-old," said Ryan.

Kiera's father Michael is "ridiculously proud" of her achievement

"It feels like it's almost been influenced by current musicals such as Hamilton and In the Heights.

"The book has been transformed into a modern-day rap musical with a very important message for young people."

While Keira is not among the cast of 16 she has been involved at every stage from auditions to direction.

Her father Michael Aiken told BBC News NI that he did not expect it to take to the stage.

"She has always composed music - she plays a variety of instruments," he added.

"We thought this was another little teenager's project that would go nowhere.

"But the fact it's got legs and is going to be on here in a couple of weeks is daunting but we're ridiculously proud."