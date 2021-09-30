Hamilton police searching for driver of stolen vehicle involved in fatal crash

Hamilton police are searching for the driver of a stolen vehicle involved in a fatal collision.

Investigators say a stolen, black, 2008 GMC Sierra pickup truck collided with a white, 2012 Hyundai Sonata at an intersection in Hamilton shortly after 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say the Hyundai was travelling westbound when the southbound truck went through a stop sign and the driver of the GMC got out and fled without offering any assistance to the other driver.

The victim, a 51-year-old Hamilton woman, was taken to hospital but died of her injuries.

The Hamilton Police Service Collision Reconstruction Unit is urging the driver of the truck to seek legal advice and turn himself in.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 29, 2021.

