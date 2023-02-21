Hamilton the musical UK tour: Cities, dates, and how to get tickets

The musical tells the story of Alexander Hamilton, a Founding Father of the United States of America. (Handout)

The beloved West End production of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s award-winning musical Hamilton is set to embark on its first UK tour.

The soulful retelling of the first US secretary of the Treasury, Alexander Hamilton’s life story has been conquering Londoners’ hearts at the Victoria Palace Theatre for over five years.

And, now the Hamilton cast and crew are preparing to hit the road for 15 weeks in the coming months.

If, like the lyrics of one of the musical’s My Shot song, you’re “young, scrappy and hungry” for some Hamilton action, here is everything you need to know about the tour dates, locations, and ticket sales.

What are the Hamilton tour dates and locations?

While all the tour dates and locations have not yet been revealed, we do know when and where the musical’s nationwide journey will start and end.

The highly anticipated tour will kick off at the Manchester Palace Theatre on November 11, 2023.

After 15 weeks of vibrant shows, the tour is currently set to conclude at the Edinburgh Festival Theatre on February 28, 2024.

The official website advises that more cities are due to be announced soon.

When and where can I buy Hamilton UK tour tickets?

To stay up to date on when the presale will take place, the official website advises fans to sign up to their Hamilton mailing list.

The general sale of the tickets will start at 11 am on March 13, 2023.

#HamiltonMusical will tour the UK for the very first time from November 2023.



📅 @PalaceAndOpera 11 Nov 2023 - 24 Feb 2024

📅 @captheatres 28 Feb - 27 April 2024



Further venues to be announced. 👀



Tickets On Sale 13 March.

What is Hamilton about?

The musical tells the story of Alexander Hamilton, an orphan who rose through the ranks to become a Founding Father of the USA.

Born in the islands we now call Saint Kitts and Nevis, Hamilton spent his childhood in Charlestown.

After a series of unfortunate incidents such as his mother dying from illness, his cousin committing suicide and the few valuables his family owned being seized, Hamilton left his job as a trader. He sailed to Boston before moving to New York City, where he focused on getting a solid education.

While studying at King’s College, which is now called Columbia University, Hamilton became more outspoken about his political beliefs. He stressed the need for a revolution in America, for example.

When the American Revolutionary War began in 1775, he served as an artillery officer, aided General George Washington and more.

As the founder of the Bank of New York and the first US secretary of the treasury, Hamilton broke barrier after barrier with his historic decisions.

The musical is billed as a touching look at the accomplishments and failures of Hamilton, both in his professional and personal lives.

As the lyrics of one of the songs go: “Every other founding father’s story gets told.”

So, this is Hamilton’s story finally being told.