Hamilton man charged after allegedly assaulting COVID-19 assessment worker

Hamilton police say they've charged a 44-year-old man for allegedly assaulting a COVID-19 assessment centre worker.

They say they responded to a report of an assault on Wednesday around 2:30 p.m. at a hockey arena being used as a drive-through COVID-19 assessment centre.

Police say the man went to get tested, but was not satisfied with the procedure and became irate with the staff member.

They allege the man was asked to go to a different facility, but he responded by throwing a cup at the woman.

They say she was covered in the cup's contents, although police did not specify what was in the cup.

Police say the man was a passenger in a vehicle that took off, but they were able to identify him and charged him with assault with a weapon.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Sept. 10, 2020.

The Canadian Press