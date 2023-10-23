Hamilton, Leclerc Disqualified From United States GP

Jared C. Tilton - Formula 1 - Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc have been disqualified from finishes of second and sixth after being found to have skid plates worn out of compliance with regulations. The disqualifications promote Williams Racing drivers Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant into finishes of ninth and tenth.

Hamilton's finish is a major blow to his hopes of passing Sergio Perez for second in the driver's standings. By losing the 18 points for a second-place finish and allowing Perez to be promoted to fourth, Hamilton has lost 20 points on his rival in an instant. That swing takes him from 17 points out of that position to 37 behind, a major blow that will make catching Perez over the season's final four rounds a much larger challenge. Leclerc loses eight points, enough for Lando Norris to pass him for sixth in the same category.

Sargeant's updated result is particularly notable, as he becomes an American to score points in a home race. More importantly, he becomes the first American to score points in any Formula 1 race since Michael Andretti finished on the podium in his final race for McLaren in 1993. The single point is not enough to move Sargeant out of 20th in the driver's standings, but it does ensure that he will come away from his rookie season with a result of note. The Williams team also gains three points on Alfa Romeo and Haas, the teams it is fighting for seventh in the constructor's championship.

