Hamilton’s Grace Villa COVID outbreak declared over

Hamilton’s biggest and deadliest COVID-19 outbreak has been declared over, ending nearly two months of tragedy with more than 40 deaths.

Grace Villa on the east Mountain had a total of 234 cases in its outbreak since Nov. 25, according to public health — worse than any other outbreak in the city. In total, 44 people died with COVID-19.

Public health declared the outbreak over as of Jan. 19. In an email, a spokesperson said it does not mean there are no more active COVID-19 cases in the facility.

“We can only declare an outbreak over when there has been 14 days without cases since either the last symptom onset or the last exposure to COVID in the facility,” said Jacqueline Durlov. The home did not provide active case numbers, however, the province’s website shows there are seven staff cases and fewer than five resident cases at Grace Villa.

In a press release Wednesday, Hamilton Health Sciences (HHS) said the hospital will continue to assume management responsibilities at Grace Villa per its original agreement under the Ontario Ministry of Long-Term Care.

On Dec. 16, the Lockton Crescent home became the first Hamilton facility where the province handed over management to a hospital. The voluntary agreement was for 90 days, with room for extension.

“We’re working collaboratively with HHS to appropriately transition Grace Villa back into its usual operations,” said Mary Raithby of APANS Health Services, which runs Grace Villa, in an email.

The Spectator previously reported that under the agreement, HHS forced its nurses to work in the outbreak because not enough volunteered. Staff described “awful” sanitary conditions in the home and a shortage of supplies, while multiple staff from both Grace Villa and the hospital tested positive for COVID-19.

In total, public health reports Grace Villa had 144 resident, 88 staff, and two visitor cases in its outbreak. The Spectator was told previously that 156 people lived at Grace Villa when the outbreak was declared on Nov. 25.

In a statement, Raithby thanked staff for their work during the outbreak.

“This has been an incredibly challenging time for residents, families and our staff,” Raithby said. “Our deepest sympathies remain with those who have experienced the devastating loss of loved ones.

“We recognize that this loss is felt most dearly by our residents’ families, but also acknowledge the impact on those who live and work at Grace Villa.”

In an email earlier Wednesday, Raithby said 147 Grace Villa staff and 105 residents had received vaccinations.

Sharon Pierson of HHS said staff are still working to “stabilize” the home.

“Our collaborative work together with the team at Grace Villa is not over just yet, but this is a big step toward returning the home to its normal operations,” said the executive vice-president and chief operating officer.

While public health’s website shows 44 deaths in the home’s outbreak, The Spectator has previously reported those deaths only include COVID-19 patients, whether or not the virus is the cause of death. But experts have noted that in outbreaks, residents also die from being unattended to due to staffing shortages or other outbreak-related conditions.

The total number of deaths in Grace Villa’s outbreak remains unknown. Raithby did not provide the number, citing “privacy.”

“Our residents and their families have a right to privacy which we completely respect,” she said in an email. “Therefore, we do not share the status or information about a resident’s health publicly.”

The city currently has 27 institutional outbreaks, most of which are long-term-care and retirement homes. New outbreaks were declared at Chartwell Willowgrove, the Carlisle Retirement Residence, and Kingsberry Place Seniors Residence.

Maria Iqbal, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Hamilton Spectator