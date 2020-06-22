'Hamilton' get its first trailer ahead of release on Disney+

The first trailer for Lin-Manuel Miranda's record-breaking Broadway musical Hamilton has landed, ahead of its release on Disney+.

As with the original production of the show, Miranda plays the lead role of American founding father Alexander Hamilton in the filmed version of the stage production, directed by Tommy Kail, who also directed the show for Broadway.

Alongside Miranda on the bill are Leslie Odom Jr as Aaron Burr, Daveed Diggs as Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, Christopher Jackson as George Washington, Jonathan Groff as King George III, Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton, Anthony Ramos as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton and Renee Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler.

Lin-Manuel Miranda is Alexander Hamilton and Phillipa Soo is Eliza Hamilton in HAMILTON, the filmed version of the original Broadway production (Credit: Disney)

Disney scooped the distribution rights to the filmed version of the show, shot in 2016 with the original Broadway cast, in February this year, paying a reported $75 million.

It had planned release it in 2021 in cinemas worldwide.

However, it was announced last month that the release was being pulled forward, to be streamed on Disney+ ahead of the US Independence Day weekend, in light of the coronavirus pandemic having closed theatres and axed touring productions.

The show debuted off-Broadway in 2015, before moving to the Richard Rodgers Theatre later the same year to rave reviews and record-breaking box office receipts.

It was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 2016, and went on the tour around the world.

It will air on the Disney streaming service from July 3.