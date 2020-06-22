Hamilton film trailer released online following eye-watering Disney deal

Getty Images

The Hamilton film trailer has been released online.

Disney is bringing the beloved musical to screens a year earlier than planned following a deal reportedly worth $75m (£58m).

Filmed in New York’s Richard Rodgers Theatre in 2016 over the course of three performances, the film will feature the original Broadway cast.

Written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton tells the true story of the American revolution and the invention of the US financial system, seen through the eyes of ambitious politician and Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.

In the musical’s original run, the role of Hamilton was filled by Miranda himself. Other cast members included Daveed Diggs, Leslie Odom Jr and Phillippa Soo.

“You all have that friend that is like, ‘I saw it with the original cast’,” said Miranda in an interview with Variety. “We’re stealing that brag from everyone because you’re all going to see it with the original cast.”

The show first won acclaim for its fusion of hip-hop and pop showtunes, its racially diverse casting, and its educational merit. Hamilton transferred to London’s West End in 2017, earning even more plaudits.

The film was originally scheduled to be released in cinemas on 15 October 2021, but will now be unveiled via Disney+ on 3 July.

Disney brought the release forward in an attempt to lift people’s spirits amid the pandemic.

