PSA: You can now watch the Hamilton film on Disney+

Photo credit: Disney

From Cosmopolitan

For all you Hamilton fans who have been patiently waiting for the stage musical to get its big screen debut in 2021, which, frankly, was always far too long to wait, you'll be happy to hear it's now available to watch on Disney+.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

This means you'll finally have front row seats ~without the eye-watering prices~ to see Lin-Manuel Miranda's multi-award-winning masterpiece, which was originally due to be released in cinemas in October 2021.

The release is a filmed version of the stage production and focuses on three performances in 2016 held at New York's Richard Rodgers Theatre, which means it features all the Hamilton OGs, including Miranda.

It’s only a matter of time...



Our Hamilton film.

THIS July 3rd.

On Disney+.#Hamilfilm pic.twitter.com/cXTM949hRr







— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) May 12, 2020

Other original cast members include Christopher Jackson (George Washington), Renee Elise Goldsberry (Angelica Schuyler), Daveed Diggs (Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson), Phillipa Soo (Eliza Hamilton), Jonathan Groff (King George) and Leslie Odom Jr. (Aaron Burr).

SIGN UP NOW FOR DISNEY PLUS

"We filmed this over three days in June of 2016," Miranda said when the project was first announced. "It was the week before the principals started to leave, I think it was the week before Pippa, Leslie and I left, and Ariana DeBose from the ensemble… And it just captures that moment in time so beautifully."

Photo credit: Disney

While speaking to Variety in January, he shared: "You all have that friend that is like, 'I saw it with the original cast'. We're stealing that brag from everyone because you're all going to see it with the original cast."

Story continues

Yep, we'll absolutely be stealing that brag.

You can sign up to Disney+ and watch all your favourite films using this link here. The price for a monthly subscription to Disney+ is £59.99 a year, or £5.99 a month.

Like this article? Sign up to our newsletter to get more articles like this delivered straight to your inbox.

SIGN UP

You Might Also Like