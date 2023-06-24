Hamilton face boos as Alouettes win Tiger-Cats home opener 38-12

HAMILTON — Cody Fajardo rushed for a score and connected with receiver Austin Mack for two more touchdowns to help the Montreal Alouettes to a 38-12 victory against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Friday.

The 31-year-old Fajardo signed a two-year free-agent contract with Montreal in the off-season and now has the Alouettes (2-0) off to a perfect start.

Meanwhile, the Ticats (0-3) dropped their home opener before 23,180 at Tim Hortons Field and began to hear the boo birds late in the third quarter.

Fajardo completed 19 of 25 for 292 yards and no turnovers. Mack caught five passes for 81 yards, while Kaion Julien-Grant was good for six catches and 94 yards.

Julien's 43-yard reception set up Mack's second touchdown -- a five-yard catch -- at 11:11 in the third quarter.

Marc Liegghio nailed a 44-yard field goal for his fourth of the game to pull the Ticats within 21-12 earlier in the third quarter.

Hamilton quarterback Matt Shiltz completed 25 of 48 for 345 yards and two interceptions. The second interception resulted in a 71-yard touchdown return from Montreal defensive back Wesley Sutton in heavy rainfall with 6:58 remaining.

Shiltz connected with slotback Tim White on passes of 61 and 54 yards on the first two drives. But Hamilton settled for field goals of 13 and 39 yards from Marc Liegghio on each occasion.

A 15-yard field goal from Montreal's David Cote completed the scoring with 2:10 remaining.

Chandler Worthy ignited the Alouettes' attack with a 77-yard punt return, resulting in a 7-6 lead to end the first quarter.

Fajardo increased Montreal's advantage to 14-6 with a 48-yard strike to Austin Mack at the 7:26 mark of the second quarter. It was Farjardo's first touchdown pass of the season.

Fajardo made it 21-6 with a four-yard scamper, a touchdown set up by an interception from Montreal defensive back Ciante Evans.

The Ticats rallied for a 32-yard field goal from Liegghio in the first half's final minute.

MITCHELL UPDATE

The Ticats moved injured quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell (groin) to the six-game injured list on Friday.

He departed in the fourth quarter of a loss to the Toronto Argonauts at BMO Field last Sunday after completing 16 of his 24 pass attempts for 161 yards and two interceptions.

Hamilton signed 24-year-old Florida Atlantic product N'Kosi Perry with Mitchell out long-term.

UP NEXT

On July 1, the Alouettes host the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (2-1) at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. The Ticats have a bye week and return to action when the Ottawa Redblacks (0-2) visit on Saturday, July 8.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 23, 2023.

Tim Wharnsby, The Canadian Press