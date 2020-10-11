Hamilton Equals Schumacher’s F1 Record, Presented With His Helmet

Lewis Hamilton on Sunday, 11 October, equalled German Formula 1 great Michael Schumacher's record of 91 race wins with his victory at the Eiffel Grand Prix.

Schumacher's son Mick, who was due to drive on Friday practice for Alfa Romeo, was also at the venue and presented Hamilton with one of Michael’s helmets.

“I don’t think anyone and especially me, didn’t imagine that I’d be anywhere near Michael in terms of records so it’s an incredible honour and going to take some time to get used to. A big, big thank you and huge respect to Michael," said Hamilton after the win.

Hamilton finished nearly 4.5 seconds ahead of second placed Max Verstappen of Red Bull at the Nurburgring as his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas retired 19 laps into the race due to a loss of power.

Hamilton went past Bottas, who started at pole, in the 13th lap of the race after which it was a relatively comfortable run for the Brit. He overcame a Safety Car restart which was forced after McLaren's Lando Norris retired on Lap 44.

Meanwhile, Daniel Ricciardo finished third to secure his first podium with Renault and his first overall since the 2018 Monaco Grand Prix. This was also Renault's first podium since returning to the sport in 2016.

The former F1 champion Schumacher suffered serious head injuries in an accident while he was skiing with his teenage son Mick in the French Alps at Meribel on 29 December 2013. Updates on his health have been scarce since he left hospital in September 2014 to be cared for privately at his Swiss home on the shores of Lake Geneva.

