The Hamilton Debuts as Alpharetta’s First Upscale Boutique Hotel

Atlanta, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpharetta, Georgia’s first boutique hotel, The Hamilton Curio Collection by Hilton , officially opens today in the heart of the city. Recognized as the “#1 Place to Relocate in America” by Forbes and in the “Top 15 Friendliest Cities” by Southern Living, Alpharetta’s popularity is booming, and The Hamilton further adds to the allure of the city. At The Hamilton, the bustle of Atlanta meets the ease of Downtown Alpharetta, uniting the comfort of the familiar with the excitement of the new. The Hamilton is owned and developed by Mayfair Street Partners and managed by Hotel Equities .

The hotel offers guests a refined, gracious and intriguing experience. Using the Western & Atlantic Railway as inspiration behind the decor, The Hamilton has a historical feel demonstrating true southern hospitality and vintage elements, coupled with modern-day designs and top-of-the-line furnishings and technology. Its hush-hush entertainment destination based on the Roaring Twenties further lends to the historical theme. A desire to connect, nurture, and entertain runs deep through The Hamilton’s bones.

“After almost four years to the day, we couldn’t be more honored and proud to open this landmark boutique hotel in downtown Alpharetta,” said Jason Joseph, managing director and partner, Mayfair Street Partners. “I’m confident we have accomplished what we originally set out to do in adding not just a hotel, but a center point and destination for the City of Alpharetta - and a critical part of the City’s master plan. We can’t thank enough the city staff and city officials for their tireless efforts to make this a reality alongside our great team.”

“We are grateful and honored to open this hotel alongside Mayfair Street Partners,” said Brad Rahinsky, president and CEO, Hotel Equities. “The Hamilton is a cornerstone in the city of Alpharetta, a destination our community can be proud of for generations to come. I couldn’t be more proud of the hotel’s general manager, Kenneth Washington and the entire team for their commitment to ensuring no stone was left unturned as they welcome their long-awaited first guests this week. I look forward to witnessing how The Hamilton creates even more excitement and one of a kind experiences in our bustling city.”

Redefining Southern Hospitality

Guests are encouraged to step into The Hamilton and feel the world slow down. Through a sophisticated approach to hospitality, a core value of what it means to be Southern, the team at The Hamilton ensures guests feel like family. The Hamilton features two distinct dining options with menus highlighting southern French cuisine, including Carrie’s Conservatory (“CC’s”) offering an abundance of natural light for breakfast and lunch dining, and Fulton House for a more intimate evening setting. Both outlets provide guests with a full bar experience and curated wine program.

Old School Elements, New School Style

Classic architecture mixed with industrial elements and contemporary trends describe the hotel’s décor. Rich colors of blues and greys and heavy textures can be spotted throughout the hotel’s lobby, 119 rooms and suites and on-property amenities. The inviting rooms provide comfort at every level from the deluxe bedding and cozy robes and slippers, to oversized HDTVs and complimentary internet. Arch Studio 7 of Winston-Salem, NC provided exterior design for the hotel. RBA Architecture firm of Charlotte, NC served at the architect and Atlanta-based Evergreen Construction served as the general contractor.

Next Level Entertainment

Roaring Social , a speakeasy inspired venue, brings guests back 100 years in time with a quick trip down the elevator. In addition to live entertainment, curated music, bar bites and signature cocktails, Roaring Social also features eight boutique bowling lanes.

Meet + Mingle

Diverse meeting rooms, event spaces, and an outdoor terrace courtyard provide groups of all sizes the opportunity to reconnect. The meeting spaces and wedding venues, which can hold up to 200 guests, offer cutting edge technology and catering from the in-house culinary team. Flexibility is the name of the game as The Hamilton can expand or divide rooms as needed.

Part of Curio Collection by Hilton, a global collection of more than 100 hotels and resorts, The Hamilton Alpharetta will also participate in Hilton Honors , the award-winning guest loyalty program for Hilton’s 18 distinct hotel brands. Members who book directly will have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of points and money to book a stay, exclusive member discounts, free standard Wi-Fi and access to the Hilton Honors mobile app.

The Hamilton Alpharetta is located at 35 Milton Avenue, Alpharetta, Georgia 30309. For more information visit www.thehamiltonalpharetta.com or stay involved in the conversation on Instagram .

About Hotel Equities

About Hotel Equities (HE) is an award-winning full-scale hotel ownership, management and development firm with a portfolio of 210+ hotels and projects throughout the United States and Canada. Fred Cerrone, CHA, serves as Founder and Chairman; Brad Rahinsky serves as President and CEO. Hotel Equities is an affiliate of 33 Degrees, an integrated management platform combining market knowledge and industry experience across a broad range of CRE assets including office, restaurant, retail, mixed-use and multi-unit residential. For more information on Hotel Equities, visit www.hotelequities.com .

About Mayfair Street Partners

Mayfair Street Partners, LLC (“Mayfair”) was founded on the core beliefs and values of its principals whose foundation is built on integrity, performance, and an awareness of balancing “Margin and Mission” in all of its endeavours. Mayfair’s investment strategy is based on investing in value-add commercial real estate assets across retail, office, and hospitality CRE platforms. Mayfair has a keen interest in expanding the yield curve by seeking out development opportunities across similar asset types. The company partnership is the inaugural partnership of three seasoned and cycle tested principals with combined experience of over 75 years. Together, their experience and platform provides investors with in-depth knowledge of the real estate industry and delivery of consistent returns over the life cycle of each transaction.

About Curio Collection by Hilton

Curio Collection by Hilton is a global portfolio of more than 100 one-of-a-kind hotels and resorts in nearly 30 countries and territories. Curio Collection properties offer guests authentic, curated experiences through distinctly local offerings and elevated amenities, while providing the benefits of Hilton and its award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors . Experience a positive stay at Curio Collection by Hilton by booking at curiocollection.com or through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app . Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more about the brand at newsroom.hilton.com/curio , and follow Curio Collection by Hilton on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

