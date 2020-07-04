‘Hamilton’ Debut Has Lin-Manuel Miranda, Cast All Atwitter

Click here to read the full article.

There’s nowhere to go and little to do this July 4 weekend (thanks, coronavirus!). But Disney+ has capitalized on the downtime to bring a streaming treat to masses with the debut last night of the Hamilton film version.

The streaming Hamilton captures a 2016 performance with the original cast. As Deadline revealed back in February, Disney paid $75 million for worldwide rights to the show that won 11 Tony Awards that year, as well as the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. Disney won the deal with a commitment for a wide global theatrical release for the 2 hour, 40 minute movie, which was shot two weeks before the original cast left.

As we all know, circumstances changed that distribution plan. But the cast and crew, led by creator Lin-Manual Miranda, still were as happy as a kid on Christmas morning about the streaming debut.

Some of the online reactions:

So we’re gonna all start the movie at 7pm EST yah? Use the hashtag #Hamilfilm? This will be the big loud talkalong we’d never actually do inside the theater, so let’s do it big. Thank you to those of you who have already seen it and are back again. Let’s goooooo pic.twitter.com/wtznshVj71 — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) July 3, 2020





No two Hamilton shows were the same. This performance was special because in some small + indescribable way, they all were. Like jazz. You walk out onstage and surrender to the ride. #HamiltonFilm #HamiltonFilm — Leslie Odom, Jr. (@leslieodomjr) July 3, 2020





Seeing them all here… Captured in their glory forever… Means I get to have more than just the memories. I’m standing with giants. Every single one of them. Giants! #hamilfilm https://t.co/efizRBBA7x — RenéeEliseGoldsberry (@ReneeGoldsberry) July 4, 2020





I live another 50 years, it's not enough…#hamiltonmusical — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) July 4, 2020





What is there to say about @Phillipasoo? What can be said in the face of such a performance? No words for the final moment. No words. #hamiltonmusical — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) July 4, 2020





Lol wtf did my dad grab the remote at Disney headquarters pic.twitter.com/MAmEMKirdr — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) July 4, 2020





The bows music! Strong Bad Voice: IT'S OVERRRRRR https://t.co/6OCw5QmI0x — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) July 4, 2020





Thank you for tonight.

I'm so grateful you just have the whole thing now.

With this extraordinary company and crew.

It's yours. — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) July 4, 2020





