‘Hamilton’ Debut Has Lin-Manuel Miranda, Cast All Atwitter

Bruce Haring
Deadline

Click here to read the full article.

There’s nowhere to go and little to do this July 4 weekend (thanks, coronavirus!). But Disney+ has capitalized on the downtime to bring a streaming treat to masses with the debut last night of the Hamilton film version.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

The streaming Hamilton captures a 2016 performance with the original cast. As Deadline revealed back in February, Disney paid $75 million for worldwide rights to the show that won 11 Tony Awards that year, as well as the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. Disney won the deal with a commitment for a wide global theatrical release for the 2 hour, 40 minute movie, which was shot two weeks before the original cast left.

More from Deadline

As we all know, circumstances changed that distribution plan. But the cast and crew, led by creator Lin-Manual Miranda, still were as happy as a kid on Christmas morning about the streaming debut.

Some of the online reactions:









 

 

 

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

What to Read Next