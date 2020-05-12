‘Hamilton’ Course Change: Disney Sets July 3 Streaming Release For $75 Million Lin-Manuel Miranda Musical

Click here to read the full article.

A bright spot in the pandemic! Disney has just changed its plans to release a filmed version of the Lin Manuel-Miranda musical Hamilton. It will now be released July 3 on Disney +, accelerating an original October 15, 2021 theatrical release, followed by a Disney + berth. Disney Executive Chairman Robert Iger and Lin-Manuel Miranda just announced on Good Morning America that Hamilton will brighten up the July 4 weekend with the seminal hip hop American history tale.

This comes after Disney moved up the release of the 10-part Michael Jordan docu The Last Dance from a planned release on ESPN during the NBA playoffs. Showing two one hour segments each week since April, the superb series has been a ratings godsend for ESPN and sports-starved fans who otherwise have had nothing to watch due to the coronavirus pandemic.

After Lin-Manuel Miranda tweeted the news February 3 that the movie adaptation of his groundbreaking Broadway show Hamilton was set for release by Disney in fall 2021, Deadline revealed that the corporation paid $75 million for worldwide rights, beating other suitors and paying what I believe to be the largest sum ever for a finished film in the Endeavor Content-brokered deal. How the straight to streaming development impacts Disney’s attempts to monetize its big investment remains to be seen.

The musical won 11 Tony Awards in 2016, as well as the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. Disney won the deal with a commitment for a wide global theatrical release for the 2 hour, 40 minute movie, which was shot two weeks before the original cast left. This will be even more of a seminal cultural zeitgeist event, one that, as Miranda himself has said, will allow people to avoid having to pay $500 a seat, which they were before the original cast and he moved on. Even though Hamilton has remained atop the Broadway box office charts and its total gross since opening 2015 is more than $636 million, seen by 2.6 million people. Touring companies are in San Francisco, London with another that would have started by now in Los Angeles, and Australia and Germany being eyed.

There is no opportunity to see Hamilton in any form on a live stage right now, as theaters will be closed until next year. The plan was always that when Hamilton finished its traditional theatrical run, it would become a staple title on the Disney+. While Disney has been hard hit in theme parks and filmed theatrical entertainment due to the pandemic, that streaming service has been a juggernaut. It just eclipsed 50 million subscribers.

Director Tommy Kail directed both the stage version and the movie, which consisted of shooting three live performances, and also some setup shots without an audience. All of the footage was used to create multiple angles, to ensure the cinematic nature of the event, without a bad seat in the house.

