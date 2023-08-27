Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.11

The board of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE:HBB) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 15th of September, with investors receiving $0.11 per share. This means the annual payment is 4.0% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. The last payment made up 71% of earnings, but cash flows were much higher. Since the dividend is just paying out cash to shareholders, we care more about the cash payout ratio from which we can see plenty is being left over for reinvestment in the business.

If the company can't turn things around, EPS could fall by 13.5% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could reach 93%, which is definitely on the higher side.

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Is Still Building Its Track Record

It is great to see that Hamilton Beach Brands Holding has been paying a stable dividend for a number of years now, however we want to be a bit cautious about whether this will remain true through a full economic cycle. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.34 in 2017 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.44. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.4% a year over that time. It's good to see at least some dividend growth. Yet with a relatively short dividend paying history, we wouldn't want to depend on this dividend too heavily.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Unfortunately things aren't as good as they seem. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding's EPS has fallen by approximately 13% per year during the past five years. A sharp decline in earnings per share is not great from from a dividend perspective. Even conservative payout ratios can come under pressure if earnings fall far enough.

Our Thoughts On Hamilton Beach Brands Holding's Dividend

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. The payments haven't been particularly stable and we don't see huge growth potential, but with the dividend well covered by cash flows it could prove to be reliable over the short term. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. As an example, we've identified 3 warning signs for Hamilton Beach Brands Holding that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

