Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of $0.105

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE:HBB) will pay a dividend of $0.105 on the 15th of December. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 3.2%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Based on the last payment, Hamilton Beach Brands Holding was earning enough to cover the dividend, but free cash flows weren't positive. With the company not bringing in any cash, paying out to shareholders is bound to become difficult at some point.

Looking forward, earnings per share could rise by 5.9% over the next year if the trend from the last few years continues. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 20%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Is Still Building Its Track Record

The dividend's track record has been pretty solid, but with only 5 years of history we want to see a few more years of history before making any solid conclusions. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.34 in 2017 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.42. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 4.3% per annum over that time. It's good to see at least some dividend growth. Yet with a relatively short dividend paying history, we wouldn't want to depend on this dividend too heavily.

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Could Grow Its Dividend

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 5.9% per annum. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

Our Thoughts On Hamilton Beach Brands Holding's Dividend

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. While the low payout ratio is a redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. We don't think Hamilton Beach Brands Holding is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've identified 3 warning signs for Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (2 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

