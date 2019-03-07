Hamilton's Forge FC adds Canadian midfielder David Choiniere to CPL roster

Hamilton's Forge FC has signed Canadian midfielder David Choiniere.

The 22-year-old from Saint-Alexandre, Que., made five appearances over three seasons with the Montreal Impact. The five-foot-eight 152-pounder made 15 appearances with FC Montreal in the United Soccer League in 2016, becoming the first player to make the jump from FC Montreal to the first team.

He won the Federation de Soccer du Quebec (FSQ) Male Senior Player of Excellence award in 2016.

Choiniere, who has one Canadian cap from a 2017 friendly against Jamaica, joined the Montreal Impact academy in 2011.

"We are very happy to be adding a player with David's qualities to our club. He is an exciting attacking player who will bring another dimension to our attack," Forge FC head coach and technical director Bobby Smyrniotis said in a statement.

"Beyond his qualities on the pitch, he is a very mature young man who is confident in his abilities, and ready and committed to be an integral player of our club."

Forge FC kicks off the Canadian Premier League's inaugural season April 27 against visiting York 9 FC.

The Canadian Press