Hamilton after 90th F1 pole: I just have to pinch myself

Lewis Hamilton called his 90th pole position in Formula One a "crazy" accomplishment and says he now has to pinch himself.

Mercedes dominated qualifying for the Hungarian Grand Prix, a race Hamilton has won seven times before, to lock out the front row.

Hamilton edged out a game Bottas by 0.107 seconds on Saturday, with the Racing Points of Lance Stroll and Sergio Perez around one second off the pace in third and fourth spots.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The world champion already holds the F1 record for pole positions and relished his 90th at one of his favourite tracks.

"It is crazy," Hamilton said. "I just have to pinch myself, it doesn't register.

"It's quite humbling to be honest because I get to work with an incredible group of people, who without I wouldn't have the opportunity to do so.

"So massively thankful to everyone back home and everyone here who does such an amazing job.

"Valtteri doesn't make it easy for me at all so it requires absolute perfection when doing laps. Qualifying like that is one of the things I enjoy most – it was really nicely hooked up, and not far off the rails."

Hamilton and Bottas are both expecting a tight battle in Sunday's race.

"It is a long run down to turn one, so nothing is a given," added Hamilton.

"I've got to deliver at the start and we don't know what the weather will do but I'll be trying as hard as I can to bring a 1-2 home for the team."

Bottas said: "Lewis did a great job to get the pole, as always, and it's going to be a bit of a drag race into turn one so I am looking forward to that.

"I saw in P3 it was going to be a close battle with Lewis at least and, as a team, we were again on a really strong level and apart from other teams, which is good for us.

"At the end my Q3 lap was really good but in the end I couldn't really go faster."

Racing Point appear to be the best of the rest, especially with Red Bull drivers Max Verstappen and Alex Albon qualifying seventh and 13th respectively.

Story continues

Stroll is therefore eyeing a strong haul, with the team's hopes boosted by getting both drivers through to Q3 on medium tyres, meaning they can start on that compound for the race.

"I'm really pleased with the session," said the Canadian. "We have had the pace all weekend – now our sights set on Sunday and I'll try and grab some big points for the team

"It was a gamble [to stay on mediums in Q2], there is no doubt, but that's going to be put us in a good position.

"I'm really happy to get through on the mediums and my lap at the end really felt like it was spot on. It always feels great when you put it all together at the end of qualifying."